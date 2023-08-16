Stock Indices Continue to Slide on China Growth Worries and Bank Downgrades

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Ahead of Euro Area GDP, FOMC Minutes: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-08-16 03:30:00
EURUSD Bounces Back Above 1.09 Despite US Shoppers’ Vigor
2023-08-15 17:00:12
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll
2023-08-16 05:00:00
Oil Price Latest: Market Slips Lower on China Slowdown Fears
2023-08-15 14:07:18
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Flirts with $1900 Support as Fed Minutes Loom
2023-08-16 08:00:05
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Remains at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Remains Sticky, September Hike Likely
2023-08-16 06:35:48
Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll
2023-08-16 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave?
2023-08-15 23:00:00
Finance Minister Suzuki Sticks to Script as EUR/JPY, USD/JPY Advance
2023-08-15 11:03:00
More View More
Stock Indices Continue to Slide on China Growth Worries and Bank Downgrades

Stock Indices Continue to Slide on China Growth Worries and Bank Downgrades

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

FTSE, DAX and S&P 500 News and Analysis

  • FTSE 100 slips despite UK inflation diminishing
  • DAX 40 remains under pressure
  • S&P 500 drops to new one-month low as Fitch joins Moody's with warning to banks

Written by IG Senior Analyst Axel Rudolph

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 slips despite UK inflation diminishing

Following on from Tuesday’s sharp falls, the FTSE 100 continues to slide despite UK inflation dropping to levels last seen in February 2022 and matching market consensus at 6.8% in July, driven by falling gas and electricity prices.

The UK blue-chip index is now trading in one-month lows and is fast approaching its 7,228 July trough. En route minor support may be found around the 10 July high at 7,307.

Immediate resistance can be spotted at the 7,394 mid-July low and more significant resistance between the May and early August lows at 7,433 to 7,437.

Source: IG

DAX 40 remains under pressure

The DAX 40’s slide on China growth worries and possible downgrades of major banks by the ratings agency Fitch is ongoing with the index trading in one-month lows and flirting with the June trough at 15,710.

The next lower early and late May lows at 15,659 to 15,625 may soon be reached but could offer support. If not, the July trough at 15,455 would be back in the frame.

Minor resistance can be found around the 4 August low at 15,780 and more important resistance along the July-to-August downtrend line at 15,912. While the index remains below the next higher 16,062 high seen last week, overall downside pressure should dominate.

Source: IG

Learn how to approach trending markets in our dedicated guide below:

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 drops to new one-month low

Worries about lacklustre China growth and major US investment banks such as JPMorgan possibly being downgraded by Fitch have pushed the S&P 500 to a new one-month low.

The index also slipped through and closed below its March-to-August uptrend line at 4,450 and reached the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 4,439 which may offer short-term support.

If slipped through on a daily chart closing basis, however, the July low at 4,378 should be next in line.

Resistance above the breached six-month uptrend line, now because of inverse polarity a resistance line, can be spotted between the June to July highs at 4,447 to 4,458. While no rise above the next higher 4,526 high - seen last week - occurs, the S&P 500 should retain its short-term bearish bias.

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Update: US Stocks Resilient Despite Tesla’s China Woes
S&P 500, Nasdaq Update: US Stocks Resilient Despite Tesla’s China Woes
2023-08-14 15:39:27
FTSE 100 Hit by Selling, but Dax and Nasdaq 100 Show Signs of Stabilising
FTSE 100 Hit by Selling, but Dax and Nasdaq 100 Show Signs of Stabilising
2023-08-14 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023