EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Inflation YoY Declines to 2-Year Lows but Core CPI Remains Sticky, DXY Edges Lower
2023-06-13 12:58:24
Euro (EUR) Market Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Poised Ahead of Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 07:59:40
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up After Plunge, Demand Worries Dominate
2023-06-13 11:30:26
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Mar 19 when Oil - US Crude traded near 66.57.
2023-06-13 04:23:33
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Flirts with Support as US CPI Shapes Views Ahead of the Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 05:01:00
Gold Prices on Shaky Ground ahead of US Inflation Data and Key Fed Decision
2023-06-12 15:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts Pound
2023-06-13 06:38:55
GBP/USD Up, Below Recent Highs As Markets Look To Fed
2023-06-12 12:00:10
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Dollar Bid Ahead of Inflation Data, USD/JPY Coils Inside Symmetrical Triangle
2023-06-12 18:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
S&P 500 Forecast: Bulls Energized after US CPI. Will the Fed Play Spoiler?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 breaks out on the topside, reaching its best level since April 2022 following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data
  • May U.S. headline CPI clocks in at 4.0% y-o-y versus a market estimate of 4.1% y-o-y
  • Softening price pressures may nudge the Fed to hold interest rates steady tomorrow
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Most Read: Copper Rebound Gains Pace After the PBoC Lowered Chinese Borrowing Costs

The S&P 500 rose on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session and reaching its best levels since April 2022, buoyed by positive mood on Wall Street after U.S. inflation figures bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to pause its tightening campaign at its June meeting, which is scheduled to conclude tomorrow afternoon.

By way of context, annual headline CPI fell to 4.0% in May from 4.9% previously, one-tenth of a percent below expectations. This was the lowest reading in more than two years, a sign that the trend continues to move in the right direction. Meanwhile, core CPI remained sticky, cooling to 5.3% from 5.5% in April, with a 4.4% monthly surge in used car prices preventing more moderation.

On net, the CPI report may give the Fed cover to hold rates steady this week to buy time to assess the cumulative impact of past actions. While the FOMC is likely to retain a hawkish bias, a pause is nonetheless a welcome development in and of itself. For example, if the incoming data cooperates, there may not be a need to resume hikes in the future, a benign outcome for risk assets.

With sentiment on the mend and FOMO mentality pulling skeptical investors off the sidelines, the S&P 500 may have room to extend its upward trek in the near term, especially as market breadth has started to improve, indicating that more stocks are participating in the move higher. The Fed could still spoil the party, so traders should keep a close eye on its monetary policy decision and guidance tomorrow.

In terms of possible FOMC scenarios, an overly hawkish tone and aggressive interest rate forecasts in the dot-plot could sour the mood, leading to equity market weakness. Conversely, a softer message should be relatively bullish, giving equities more room to rally, at least until the reality of weaker fundamentals takes hold again.

US 500 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -3% -4%
Weekly -7% -2% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The S&P 500 has extended higher after breaking above Fibonacci resistance near 4,315, a sign that upward momentum has not yet peaked. Despite the underlying bullish bias, caution is warranted as the index is approaching trendline resistance near 4,385 and entering overbought territory as shown by the 14-period RSI indicator.

In the event of a pullback from current levels, initial support appears at 4,325/4,315, but further losses could be in store on a push below this area, with the next downside target at 4,260, followed by 4,200. On the flip side, if the S&P 500 defies expectations and manages to clear the ceiling at 4,385 decisively, bulls may become emboldened to launch an assault on 4,420 and 4,500 thereafter.

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
S&P 500 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

