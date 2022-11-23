S&P 500 Soars, US Dollar Sinks After Richmond Fed Manufacturing Data. All Eyes on RBNZ

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-11-22 14:05:16
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold’s Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
2022-11-22 12:00:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid
2022-11-22 08:59:51
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
More View More
S&P 500 Soars, US Dollar Sinks After Richmond Fed Manufacturing Data. All Eyes on RBNZ

S&P 500 Soars, US Dollar Sinks After Richmond Fed Manufacturing Data. All Eyes on RBNZ

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

Dollar, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Decision – Asia Pacific Market Open

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific Market Briefing – Soft Data Highlights Slowing Inflation

Sentiment noticeably improved on Tuesday in Wall Street. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 rallied about 1.2%, 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively. For the S&P 500, this meant the best day in just under two weeks. Because of the risk-on tone, the haven-linked US Dollar was punished as it sank against its major peers. The sentiment-linked New Zealand and Australian Dollars performed well.

Looking at the chart below, we can see that risk appetite was inspired quite greatly around the time of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data release. The figure surprised at -9 versus -8 expected, trimming from -10 in October. Looking at the details of the data, the prices paid and wages segments eased, further underscoring the slowing inflation story.

Treasury yields weakened across the curve, likely a sign of traders easing hawkish Federal Reserve interest rate hike expectations for next year. Somewhat surprisingly, despite the decline in the Greenback and bond yields, anti-fiat gold prices fell in the aftermath of the data. It seems traders focused more on picking up equities as Fed officials continue to underscore the slowing rate hike narrative.

S&P 500, US Dollar, Treasury Yields on Tuesday

S&P 500, US Dollar, Treasury Yields on Tuesday

Chart Created in TradingView

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Eyes on RBNZ, Positive Sentiment

All eyes will be on the New Zealand Dollar during Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session. That is because the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s monetary policy announcement will cross the wires. A jumbo 75-basis point rate hike to 4.25% from 3.50% is widely expected. This follows higher-than-anticipated local inflation and still-tight labor market conditions.

The central bank will also release new economic forecasts. If the central bank signals it will continue to tighten aggressively, especially amid slowing hikes elsewhere, NZD/USD could rally up a storm. Speaking of that, Wall Street’s rosy tone may open the door for a continuation in risk appetite. That may bode well for indices such as the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500’s rally brought the index back to testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 4012. Back in early November, the index attempted to breach this key point without luck, leaving behind upper wicks. As such, further upside confirmation is likely needed to argue that the uptrend since October may resume. Prices are still trading within a Rising Wedge chart formation, which can have bearish implications down the road.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Soars, Nasdaq 100 Sinks. Markets Face China Covid Lockdown Threats Again
US Dollar Soars, Nasdaq 100 Sinks. Markets Face China Covid Lockdown Threats Again
2022-11-22 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
2022-11-21 00:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk, Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Border Area Near Ukraine
Australian Dollar at Risk, Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Border Area Near Ukraine
2022-11-16 00:00:00
Bitcoin Rebound in Doubt Amid Crypto Market Woes as APAC Markets Eye Risk-On Session
Bitcoin Rebound in Doubt Amid Crypto Market Woes as APAC Markets Eye Risk-On Session
2022-11-11 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed