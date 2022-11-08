S&P 500 Price Update: US Equities Appear Upbeat Ahead of Major Event Risk

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested
2022-11-08 10:00:41
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Mid-Terms. Higher EUR/USD?
2022-11-08 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-11-08 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Potential Regains Validity - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-07 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Bottomed?
2022-11-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful
2022-11-08 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
More View More
S&P 500 Price Update: US Equities Appear Upbeat Ahead of Major Event Risk

S&P 500 Price Update: US Equities Appear Upbeat Ahead of Major Event Risk

Richard Snow, Analyst

US Equities, S&P 500 News and Analysis

  • Risk appetite rises on hopes of looser Covid policy in China
  • Disney, AMC Entertainment and Occidental Petroleum to release Q3 earnings after market close today
  • US equities Monetary policy and inflation remain
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Risk Appetite Rises on Hopes of Looser Covid Policy in China

Details remain rather unclear regarding China’s revisions on Covid regulations but markets saw the mere mention of potential changes as a positive sign, resulting in continued gains after Friday’s move higher. China has announced its intention to revise the quarantine rules for foreign visitors in an attempt to stimulate the tourism sector, at a time when China is experiencing economic challenges.

However, yesterday Beijing confirmed that the strict zero-Covid strategy meaning that if there are to be any significant changes, those are more likely to materialize next year rather than this year and the reopening process is likely to be gradual in nature. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 futures continue to trade higher this morning, building on Monday’s gains. After market close there are a number of noticeable Q3 earnings reports, listed below.

Notable Q3 earnings reports this week:

  • AMC Entertainment (today) after market close
  • Occidental Petroleum (today) after market close
  • Walt Disney (today) after market close
  • Rivian (Wednesday) after market close

US Equities Technical Analysis (S&P 500 E-Mini Futures)

US equities trade higher ahead of significant event risk on Tuesday as well as inflation data on Thursday and consumer sentiment on Friday. While Q3 earnings thus far, failed to impress, US companies remain fixated on the path of monetary policy as the hawkish Fed tighten financial conditions and have come to terms with the likelihood of tightening into a recession. This far, despite technically having entered a recession in Q2, economic fundamentals have shown otherwise with a robust labor market (although more and more companies are talking about layoffs), combined with a surprising 2.6% expansion in GDP for Q3.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

A bullish continuation highlights the 3860 level before the 23.6% Fib at 3915 however, the ATR indicator reveals that volatility remains rather elevated and considering this week’s event risk, we may be in for some choppy price action. A CPI print less than 8% may reinvigorate those hoping for a change in Fed policy sooner than communicated and lift risk appetite, however short-term it may prove to be.

Should inflation continue to remain elevated, the long-term trend may come back into play once again. Levels of support to note come in at 3820, followed by 3727 and the 3640 level.

S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES1!) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

US 500 Client Sentiment

image2.png

US 500:Retail trader data shows 57.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.37 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

The number of traders net-long is 0.27% higher than yesterday and 11.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.93% higher than yesterday and 10.84% lower from last week.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed US 500 trading outlook

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Climbs Ahead of US Midterm Elections, Inflation Data. What to Expect?
S&P 500 Climbs Ahead of US Midterm Elections, Inflation Data. What to Expect?
2022-11-07 21:30:00
Global Stocks Extend Gains Supporting the Bullish German Dax
Global Stocks Extend Gains Supporting the Bullish German Dax
2022-11-07 16:00:44
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
2022-11-06 13:00:11
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-04 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish