S&P 500 Outlook Over Next 1-2 Months: Broadening Participation Points to Further Gains

S&P 500 Index, SPX - Price Outlook:

83% of the members in the S&P 500 index are above their respective 10-week moving average.

MACD of 84% of the members in the S&P 500 index are above zero.

What does it mean for the index’s trend?

The Quiz Discover what kind of forex trader you are Start Quiz

Improving market breadth points to further gains in the S&P 500 index in the coming weeks as the earnings season picks up steam.

As of Monday, slightly over 83% of the members in the S&P 500 index were above their respective 10-week moving average (WMA). Data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members were above their respective 10-WMAs, the index has been up 74% of the time over the subsequent 30 days. That is, in such instances, 74% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent one-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members are above their respective 10-week moving average

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Similarly, data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members were above their respective 10-WMAs, the index has been up 64% of the time over the subsequent 60 days. That is, in such instances, 64% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent two-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members are above their respective 10-week moving average

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Furthermore, as of Monday, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator (MACD) of 84% of the members in the S&P 500 index was zero. Data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members had their MACDs above zero, the index has been up 57% of the time over the subsequent 30 days. That is, in such instances, 57% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent one-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members have MACD above zero

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Similarly, data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members had their MACDs above zero, the index has been up 70% the time over the subsequent 60 days. That is, in such instances, 70% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent two-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members have MACD above zero

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Recommended by Manish Jaradi Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish