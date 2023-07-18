 Skip to Content
Euro Ekes Out Gains as the US Dollar Reins in the Bears for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
EUR/USD Holding Firm Above 1.1200, EUR/GBP Toys With 20-Day Moving Average
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD?
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
USD/JPY Edges Up After Bruising Week, Japanese Yields Rise
S&P 500 Outlook Over Next 1-2 Months: Broadening Participation Points to Further Gains

S&P 500 Outlook Over Next 1-2 Months: Broadening Participation Points to Further Gains

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

S&P 500 Index, SPX - Price Outlook:

  • 83% of the members in the S&P 500 index are above their respective 10-week moving average.
  • MACD of 84% of the members in the S&P 500 index are above zero.
  • What does it mean for the index’s trend?
Improving market breadth points to further gains in the S&P 500 index in the coming weeks as the earnings season picks up steam.

As of Monday, slightly over 83% of the members in the S&P 500 index were above their respective 10-week moving average (WMA). Data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members were above their respective 10-WMAs, the index has been up 74% of the time over the subsequent 30 days. That is, in such instances, 74% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent one-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members are above their respective 10-week moving average

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Similarly, data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members were above their respective 10-WMAs, the index has been up 64% of the time over the subsequent 60 days. That is, in such instances, 64% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent two-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members are above their respective 10-week moving average

image2.png

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Furthermore, as of Monday, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator (MACD) of 84% of the members in the S&P 500 index was zero. Data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members had their MACDs above zero, the index has been up 57% of the time over the subsequent 30 days. That is, in such instances, 57% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent one-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members have MACD above zero

image3.png

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Similarly, data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 83%-84% of the members had their MACDs above zero, the index has been up 70% the time over the subsequent 60 days. That is, in such instances, 70% of the time the index returns have been positive over the subsequent two-month period based on historical performance (see the distribution plot).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns when 83%-84% of members have MACD above zero

image4.png

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

