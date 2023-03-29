S&P 500, Nasdaq Set to Open Higher Upon an Improved Outlook

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable to PCE Data as Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure
2023-03-29 02:00:00
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
More View More
S&P 500, Nasdaq Set to Open Higher Upon an Improved Outlook

S&P 500, Nasdaq Set to Open Higher Upon an Improved Outlook

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq News and Analysis

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

SVB Solution and News of New Regional Bank Regulations to Lifts Equities

Markets appear content with the way US regulators handled the sale of distressed lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to First Community Bank, stemming concerns around other potential stresses in the ‘midsized’ corner of the banking sector. In addition, reports this morning suggest that the White House is readying plans to push top banking regulators to impose stricter rules on regional banks with assets of between $100 billion and $250 billion, in the wake of the recent failures.

The legislation largely looks to reinstate prior regulations that were reversed by former President Donald Trump. The details are still being fleshed out, however, increased regulation is likely to take the form of improved stress testing and greater liquidity coverage ratios.

US Equities Expected to Open Higher: Technical Considerations

The leader of the pack, as far US indices are concerned, has certainly been the tech heavy Nasdaq. With heavyweights, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta rising between 0.8% and 1.5% in the premarket, the index is expected to open in positive territory at 09:30 ET.

As markets factor in interest rate cuts in the US from the second half of the year, tech stocks and naturally, the Nasdaq index, have seen a marked improvement. In fact, the Nasdaq printed a new yearly high while the more diversified S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices are yet to achieve such a measure of bullish intent.

The Nasdaq - via the E-Mini Futures contract - shapes up for another test of the prior high around 12,950 and possibly even the yearly high of 13,082. However, such a move will be largely dependent on whether further news of regional bank instability makes its way onto screens this week.

On the other hand, Nasdaq bears will certainly be monitoring the negative divergence playing out as the index marked a higher high while the RSI failed to do so. Such an observation potentially stands in the way of a sustained move higher, aided by the relatively long upper wicks – providing a rejection of higher valuations.

Nasdaq 100 E-Mini Futures Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The S&P 500, via the E-Mini Futures daily chart reveals a notable move higher ahead of the open. The index has largely been oscillating around the psychologically important 4000 mark as sentiment evolves in a back and forth manner. The recent direction of travel suggests improving sentiment, while it must be noted that the possibility for increased volatility remains a threat as prior price action has shown.

Upside markers appear via the 4110 level of resistance, followed by the 4,160-4,180 zone. To the downside, 3900 emerges as a crucial level when assessing the potential for sustained selling, although, a better indication may be the zone of support around 3800.

S&P 500 (E-Mini Futures) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: SVB Sale Soothes Markets, Risk Sentiment
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: SVB Sale Soothes Markets, Risk Sentiment
2023-03-27 16:00:29
Nasdaq 100 Soars Despite Rally in Yields, VIX in Freefall Ahead of Fed. Now What?
Nasdaq 100 Soars Despite Rally in Yields, VIX in Freefall Ahead of Fed. Now What?
2023-03-21 20:50:00
FTSE Price Forecast: UK Stocks Rally as Markets Contemplate Overreaction
FTSE Price Forecast: UK Stocks Rally as Markets Contemplate Overreaction
2023-03-20 15:40:10
US Stocks Rebound after Wall Street Puts its Money Where its Mouth is
US Stocks Rebound after Wall Street Puts its Money Where its Mouth is
2023-03-17 12:01:43
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023