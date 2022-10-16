 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Evolves Into Bull Flag Formation
2022-10-15 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bull Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-10-13 21:30:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action
2022-10-16 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-15 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Another Raging Inflation Print Dims XAU/USD’s Trajectory
2022-10-15 18:00:31
Gold Technical Forecast: Can XAU/USD Bears Break Critical Support?
2022-10-14 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-16 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Fizzles- Battle Lines Drawn
2022-10-15 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Major Hurdle Ahead
2022-10-16 03:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action

Nick Cawley, Strategist

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Forecasts and Analysis

  • Post-US CPI dump and pump muddies the equity market outlook.
  • Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, and Snap all post next week.
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US equity markets slumped and then rallied back sharply on Thursday after the latest US inflation readings came in higher than expected. The current consensus on the move is that market participants were heavily short going into the release and that after the initial sell-off, buyers appeared to cover shorts and found covering difficult and increasingly costly. The Nasdaq 100 fell around 500 points before rallying by in excess of 700 points, while the S&P made a low print of 3,490 before ending the session around 3,680. It remains to be seen if these gains can be kept in the coming days, especially as companies begin to release their Q3 earnings.

Next week’s earnings calendar is reasonably full with a few standout names opening their books. Bank of America (BAC) release before the US markets open on Monday, Goldman Sachs (GS) pre-market open on Tuesday along with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with Netflix (NFLX) releasing figures after the close. Tesla (TSLA) reports after the market closes on Wednesday, while SNAP (SNAP) releases after the close on Thursday. A mixed bag of heavyweight names - especially JNJ and TSLA - all of whom can move market sentiment and price. The US economic calendar next week is fairly light, leaving Q3 releases as the main drivers.

What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earning Releases?

The Nasdaq 100 daily chart remains negative, despite Thursday’s rally. A series of lower highs and lower lows remain in place, while all three simple moving averages are weighing down on the index….

Nasdaq 100 – Daily Chart

image1.png

…while the S&P 500 has a very similar set-up to the Nasdaq.

S&P 500 – Daily Chart

image2.png

Retail trader data shows 61.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.59 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.90% lower than yesterday and 2.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.60% higher than yesterday and 6.34% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed US 500 trading bias.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -6% 2%
Weekly 4% -15% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

What is your view on US Indices – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Stages Big Comeback; JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Citigroup Earnings Eyed
S&P 500 Stages Big Comeback; JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Citigroup Earnings Eyed
2022-10-13 20:20:39
Germany 40 (DAX) Rejects Resistance as Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise
Germany 40 (DAX) Rejects Resistance as Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise
2022-10-13 14:30:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
FSTE 100 Plagued by Weak GDP Data, Political Missteps and Rising Yields
FSTE 100 Plagued by Weak GDP Data, Political Missteps and Rising Yields
2022-10-12 12:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100