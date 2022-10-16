S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Forecasts and Analysis

Post-US CPI dump and pump muddies the equity market outlook.

Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, and Snap all post next week.

US equity markets slumped and then rallied back sharply on Thursday after the latest US inflation readings came in higher than expected. The current consensus on the move is that market participants were heavily short going into the release and that after the initial sell-off, buyers appeared to cover shorts and found covering difficult and increasingly costly. The Nasdaq 100 fell around 500 points before rallying by in excess of 700 points, while the S&P made a low print of 3,490 before ending the session around 3,680. It remains to be seen if these gains can be kept in the coming days, especially as companies begin to release their Q3 earnings.

Next week’s earnings calendar is reasonably full with a few standout names opening their books. Bank of America (BAC) release before the US markets open on Monday, Goldman Sachs (GS) pre-market open on Tuesday along with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with Netflix (NFLX) releasing figures after the close. Tesla (TSLA) reports after the market closes on Wednesday, while SNAP (SNAP) releases after the close on Thursday. A mixed bag of heavyweight names - especially JNJ and TSLA - all of whom can move market sentiment and price. The US economic calendar next week is fairly light, leaving Q3 releases as the main drivers.

The Nasdaq 100 daily chart remains negative, despite Thursday’s rally. A series of lower highs and lower lows remain in place, while all three simple moving averages are weighing down on the index….

Nasdaq 100 – Daily Chart

…while the S&P 500 has a very similar set-up to the Nasdaq.

S&P 500 – Daily Chart

