Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update; October ECB Meeting Preview
2022-10-25 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Challenging Major Resistance Ahead of ECB
2022-10-25 13:00:49
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI Breakout Imminent
2022-10-25 16:00:00
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast into Earnings
2022-10-25 14:30:13
Australian Dollar Trails Chinese Stocks Lower Despite Dow Jones Gains
2022-10-24 23:00:00
How I Use RSI
2022-10-25 21:00:03
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-25 19:00:00
How I Use RSI
2022-10-25 21:00:03
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-10-25 17:23:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Consolidating, Further Volatility Ahead
2022-10-25 09:30:19
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Turn Lower After Microsoft and Alphabet Post Mixed Earnings. Now What?

S&P 500 Futures Turn Lower After Microsoft and Alphabet Post Mixed Earnings. Now What?

Diego Colman, Strategist

MICROSOFT & ALPHABET EARNINGS RESULTS:

  • MSFT beats on EPS and revenue expectations
  • GOOG misses both top-line and bottom-line estimates
  • S&P 500 futures slides in extended trading following a solid rally during regular trading hours

Most Read: US Dollar Weakens as Consumer Confidence Slumps Amid Heightened Recession Risks

U.S. equity futures moved lower in extended trading after two tech giants posted mixed financial results, halting the S&P 500 recovery and preventing the index from reclaiming the psychological 3,900 level.

Microsoft announced earnings per share of $2.35 on revenue of $50.12 billion. For context, analysts polled by Bloomberg anticipated EPS of $2.29 on sales of $49.56 billion. Strong execution was driven by the intelligent cloud unit, which grew 20% year-over-year amid sustained demand for consumption-based services. Meanwhile, performance was hampered by weakness in the More Personal Computing segment and FX headwinds.

Meanwhile, Alphabet reported quarterly sales of $69.09 billion versus $70.58 billion expected, with the adjusted bottom line clocking in at $1.06 compared to an estimate of $1.25. Dismal numbers can be attributed to the sharp slowdown in Google’s advertisement, the firm’s most valuable segment and cash cow, a sign that the outlook for the digital ad market is worsening amid reduced spending by advertisers.

Here are the most important numbers from the financial disclosure:

MICROSOFT (MSFT)

Earnings: $2.35 versus $2.29 expected

Revenue: $50.12 billion versus $49.56 billion expected

ALPHABET (GOOG)

Earnings: $1.06 versus $1.25 expected

Revenue: $69.09 billion versus $70.58 billion expected

MARKET REACTION

Alphabet shares fell sharply after hours, retreating nearly 6% from the close. Microsoft stocks also took a turn to the downside, losing about 2.5%, as the pace of growth in the company's cloud division slowed compared to previous quarters.

With two of the largest firms by market capitalization penalized for reporting uninspiring results, the technology sector could come under selling pressure in the coming days, a scenario that could put the brakes on the recent rebound of the S&P 500. In this context, stocks will find it difficult to extend their recovery in the short term, so a pullback should not be ruled out ahead of the FOMC decision next week.

S&P 500 FUTURES, GOOG AND MSFT CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

