 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gets Some Respite, But Fed Speakers Add to Pressure
2023-09-26 10:57:59
Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
2023-09-25 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Consolidates but Retail Positioning Changes Support a Bullish Posture
2023-09-27 06:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaks 5-day Range Despite Resumption of WTI Rally
2023-09-26 20:38:21
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk
2023-09-26 16:48:47
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?
2023-09-26 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Set for Worst Month Since August 2022 as Upside Exposure Builds
2023-09-26 23:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Collapses Below 1.22
2023-09-26 12:27:22
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
More View More
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq

S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

S&P 500, SPX, NASDAQ 100, NDX, DJIA - OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 and DJIA have fallen below key support.
  • The Nasdaq 100 index risks a bearish head & shoulders pattern.
  • What are the outlook and the key levels to watch in the three US indices?

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The rally in US indices appears to be cracking – the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) have broken below key support, while the Nasdaq 100 index looks vulnerable amid a potential bearish formation. For more discussion on the fundamental drivers, see “US Indices Risk Support Test After Hawkish Fed: S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Action,” published September 21.

S&P 500: Falls below key support

The S&P 500 has fallen below a vital converged support, including the June low of 4325, the 89-day moving average and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts –a risk highlighted in the last week’s update. The break is critical as the higher-top-higher-bottom sequence since the beginning of the year has been broken. The break has opened the way toward the 200-day moving average initially, now at about 4195. Below that, the next support is at the end-April low of 4050.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The evolving price action further reinforces the broader fatigue on higher timeframe charts, as pointed out in previous updates. See “US Indices Hit a Roadblock After Solid Services Print: S&P 500, Nasdaq,” published September 7; “US Indices Rally Beginning to Crack? S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups,” published August 3; “S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Overly Optimistic Sentiment Poses a Minor Setback Risk,” published July 23.

Nasdaq 100: Head & Shoulders Risk

The Nasdaq 100 index is testing a crucial horizontal trendline from June (at about 14550-14560). Any break below would trigger a head & shoulders pattern – the left shoulder is at the June high, the head is at the July high, and the right shoulder is at the early-September high. If triggered, the price objective of the bearish pattern would be around 13200, near the 200-day moving average.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Moreover, from a big-picture perspective, as highlighted in arecent update, the momentum on the monthly charts has been feeble compared with the huge rally since late 2022, raising the risk of a gradual weakening, similar to the gradual drift lower in gold since May. For more discussion, see “Is Nasdaq Following Gold’s Footsteps? NDX, XAU/USD Price Setups,” published August 14.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Cracks below support

After a bullish break in July, the Dow Jones Industrial Average failed to sustain gains. This week the index has fallen below the resistance-turned-support on a horizontal trendline from July (at about 34300). The break has opened the way initially toward the May low of 32600, possibly the 200-week moving average (now at 31720), coinciding with the March low.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Market Breadth has Weakened: Implications for S&P 500 & Nasdaq
Market Breadth has Weakened: Implications for S&P 500 & Nasdaq
2023-09-26 06:30:00
DAX, EU Stocks Update: ECB Officials Have Their Say as Equities Turn Lower
DAX, EU Stocks Update: ECB Officials Have Their Say as Equities Turn Lower
2023-09-25 15:00:08
FTSE 100 looks toppish while DAX and S&P 500 are in freefall
FTSE 100 looks toppish while DAX and S&P 500 are in freefall
2023-09-22 09:30:10
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023