​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as the Fed is no longer expected to hike rates at its June meeting.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Ends Week with a Whimper but a Recovery Remains in Play
2023-06-03 06:00:02
May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High
2023-06-02 13:00:19
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground While Crude Oil Whips Around. Higher USD?
2023-06-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Jumps Again after OPEC+ Announced Production Cuts. Higher WTI?
2023-06-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: US debt ceiling resolution brings focus back to Fed’s rate outlook
2023-06-05 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; US ISM, Euro Area Retail Sales, RBA, Japan Econ Watchers, China Inflation
2023-06-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; US ISM, Euro Area Retail Sales, RBA, Japan Econ Watchers, China Inflation
2023-06-04 18:00:00
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-02 16:00:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
More View More
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as the Fed is no longer expected to hike rates at its June meeting.

​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as the Fed is no longer expected to hike rates at its June meeting.

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, and S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

​​​FTSE 100 nears last week’s high

​Towards the end of last week the FTSE 100 bounced off its two-month low at 7,433 as the US agreed to raise its debt ceiling, China was preparing new measures to support its property market and solid US labour data but a higher-than-expected unemployment rate at 3.7% and stabilising wage growth gave the US Federal Reserve (Fed) room for a pause in June.

​For FTSE 100 bulls to be fully back in control, the high seen a couple of weeks ago at 7,660 would need to be exceeded on a daily chart closing basis this week. Above it lies the 7,679 and 7,706 mid-May lows and meanders the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,718.

​Slips should find around the 26 May low at 7,556 or along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,718.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DAX 40 flirts with late May high at 16,080

​The DAX 40 flirts with its late May high at 16,080, having formed a potentially bullish Hammer formation on the weekly candlestick chart amid broad global risk-on sentiment towards the end of last week.

​A rise and daily chart close above the 16,080 high would open the way for the May all-time record high at 16,333 to be reached.

​Minor support only comes in around last Wednesday’s high at 15,928, ahead of the breached May-to-June downtrend line at 15,900.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

S&P 500 trades near Friday’s nine-month high

​​On Friday, the S&P 500 rallied to a nine-month high at 4,290, close to its August 2022 peak at 4,325, both of which will remain in focus as long as risk-on sentiment prevails.​

​With more and more market participants expecting the Fed not to raise rates at the June meeting and helped by a new Chinese stimulus package for its struggling property market, stock markets continue to look for short-term bids. ​Potential retracements should find good support between the mid-to-late May highs at 4,234 to 4,214.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as US government agrees to raise the country’s debt ceiling.
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as US government agrees to raise the country’s debt ceiling.
2023-06-02 09:30:32
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Global Growth Woes and Still-Tight US Labor Market?
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Drop on Global Growth Woes and Still-Tight US Labor Market?
2023-05-31 23:00:00
​​ FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Hang Seng Drop on Worse-Than-Expected China PMI Data
​​ FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Hang Seng Drop on Worse-Than-Expected China PMI Data
2023-05-31 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023