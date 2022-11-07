 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 27, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.00.
2022-11-07 16:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Crude Oil Eases as Markets Ponder a Possible Chinese Reopening. Will WTI Rally?
2022-11-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Potential Regains Validity - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-07 19:05:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gains but Outlook Still Bleak, GBP/USD Eyes US Inflation for Cues
2022-11-07 17:30:20
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-11-07 09:45:00
More View More
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High

Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil climbs to fresh monthly high ($93.74) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from late last week, and crude may attempt to test the 200-Day SMA ($97.87) as it clears the October high ($93.64).

Advertisement

Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High

The price of oil seems to be establishing an upward trend as it no longer responds to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($86.26), and the advance from the September low ($76.25) may turn out to be a key reversal as Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plan to “adjust downward the overall production by 2 mb/d” starting in November.

As a result, higher oil prices could be on the horizon as OPEC appears to be bracing for slowdown in energy consumption, and it remains to be seen if the organization will continue to adjust its output schedule at the next Ministerial Meeting on December 4 as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) shows a downward revision for oil demand.

Until then, the shift in OPEC production may keep the price of oil afloat especially as US output remains below pre-pandemic levels, and crude may attempt to retrace the decline from the August high ($98.65) as it takes out the opening range for November.

With that said, the price of oil may continue to carve a series of higher highs and lows as it appears to be bouncing off of trendline support, and crude may attempt to test the 200-Day SMA ($97.87) as it clears the October high ($93.64).

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil seems to be establishing an upward trend as it no longer responds to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($86.26), and the advance from the September low ($76.25) may turn out to be a key reversal as crude clears the October high ($93.64).
  • Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion) to raise the scope for a test of the 200-Day SMA ($97.87), with a break above the August high ($98.65) opening up the $100.20 (38.2% expansion) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $104.20 (50% expansion), but failure to clear the overlap around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion) may push the price of oil back towards trendline support if it struggles to hold above the $90.60 (100% expansion) to $91.60 (100% expansion) region.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pares Back, Focus on Fed Speakers Ahead of CPI
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pares Back, Focus on Fed Speakers Ahead of CPI
2022-11-07 08:07:00
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low with US CPI on Tap
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low with US CPI on Tap
2022-11-05 18:00:01
Gold Prints a Triple Bottom, NFPs Could Cap Further Gains
Gold Prints a Triple Bottom, NFPs Could Cap Further Gains
2022-11-04 09:41:58
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed