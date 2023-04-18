Nasdaq 100 Update: US Stocks Gear up for Tech Earnings: Netflix, Tesla

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
2023-04-17 10:28:03
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
More View More
Nasdaq 100 Update: US Stocks Gear up for Tech Earnings: Netflix, Tesla

Nasdaq 100 Update: US Stocks Gear up for Tech Earnings: Netflix, Tesla

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Nasdaq (US Tech 100) News and Analysis

  • Netflix and Tesla kickstart Q1 megacap tech earnings
  • Nasdaq 100 reveals clear hurdle to bullish continuation while the RSI highlights risks of a short-term pullback. Ultimately, earnings will have a say on the future direction
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Netflix and Tesla Kickstart Q1 Megacap Tech Earnings

Later this evening Netflix reports its latest earnings update, marking the first of the megacap stocks to do so. Then tomorrow, it will be the turn of Tesla with both announcements scheduled to happen after market close on their respective days. For easy, customizable access to the latest earnings results take a look at DailyFX’s new earnings calendar.

image1.png

Customize and filter live earnings data via our DailyFX earnings calendar

Meta, Tesla and Nvidia Post Impressive Start to 2023

In a broader US equity analysis, tech stocks have been driving indices like the S&P 500 higher while the remaining stocks in general have found it difficult to catch up. The chart below isolates tech stocks’ share price performance for 2023 thus far which sees three standout performers in Meta, Nvidia and Tesla. Tesla’s earnings and forward guidance is likely to have an effect on the index given its prominence and roughly 50% surge this year.

Netflix, however, despite a respectable 12.8% appreciation year-to-date has not fared quite as well this year with revenue expected to beat the Q4 print but profitability is expected to take a hit with analysts anticipating an EPS drop to $2.86 from $3.53.

Tech Stocks Performance Year-to-Date

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Clear Hurdle for Nasdaq Bulls Lies Ahead, Earnings Likely to Guide Direction

Earnings season is set to have an impact on equity markets as the index is a function of share prices and share prices are influenced by the future economic environment. Therefore, markets will remain focused on the current earnings report but will also keep a keen eye on forward guidance surrounding the economic outlook and tightening financial conditions – which typically doesn’t favour growth stocks.

Looking at the daily chart, the clear barrier to the bullish continuation emerges via the recent high of 13.350, where an upside completion of the bullish flag pattern suggests prices upwards of 14,400.

For now, the recent price compression between 12,950 and 13,350 may be symptomatic of the index losing momentum, opening the door to a short-term pullback. Another supporting factor for a possible bearish pullback is the negative divergence which has appeared on the RSI – highlighting a lower high on the indicator while prices achieved a higher high. Support currently lies at 12.950 with a sizeable move needed to reach the next significant level of 12,250.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Soars as Falling Inflation Boosts Fed Pause Hopes, Bank Earnings in Focus
S&P 500 Soars as Falling Inflation Boosts Fed Pause Hopes, Bank Earnings in Focus
2023-04-13 20:35:00
TLT Outlook Turns Bullish as Recession Risks Grow, Awaiting Resistance Breakout
TLT Outlook Turns Bullish as Recession Risks Grow, Awaiting Resistance Breakout
2023-04-10 12:00:00
S&P 500 Stalls at Trendline Resistance as Sentiment Sours. Where Next for Stocks?
S&P 500 Stalls at Trendline Resistance as Sentiment Sours. Where Next for Stocks?
2023-04-04 20:10:00
DAX 40 Price Forecast: European Stocks Soar Ahead of German Inflation
DAX 40 Price Forecast: European Stocks Soar Ahead of German Inflation
2023-03-30 11:30:35
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023