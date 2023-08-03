Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and CAC40 all Fall as European and US Indices Come Under Further Pressure.

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, CAC40 Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 hits three-week low

​The index has fallen to its lowest level in three weeks, as the US debt downgrade provides a catalyst for a sell-off. ​Additional declines target rising trendline support from the April lows, and then below this the 50-day SMA (currently 15,076). Below this, short-term support may be found at 14,920 and then at 14,688. Having rallied some 40% this year, the index is likely overdue a serious pullback, which nonetheless leaves the uptrend intact. ​

​It would take a much bigger move to put a real dent in the uptrend, likely below 14,000.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Recommended by IG Building Confidence in Trading Get My Guide

​

​S&P 500 is under pressure again

​This index has seen further selling this morning, pushing it to a level not seen since early July. The 50-day SMA looms large as possible support, while below this the 4392 area is bound to be of interest, given it was support in July.

​As yet there is little sign of a recovery, but a move back above 4550 would signal that the buyers are in charge once more.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart​

Recommended by IG Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

​CAC40 sinks further

​European markets took the US downgrade worse than Wall Street it seems. ​The CAC40 has given up the gains of late July when a breakout above trendline resistance finally seemed to have taken place. Further losses now take the index on towards the 200-day SMA (currently 7096). This would also take it back to the early July lows.

At present a move back above 7350 might indicate that a low is in place, and this would then put the index on course to target 7500 again.

CAC40Daily Price Chart

​