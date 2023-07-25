Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 aim for further gains​​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – The Pullback Continues. Will EUR/USD go Lower?
2023-07-25 00:30:00
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-07-25 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
2023-07-24 10:30:15
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fleeting Pound Recovery?
2023-07-25 07:56:59
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
More View More
Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 aim for further gains​​​​

Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 aim for further gains​​​​

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, CAC40 Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 sees buyers step in

​Shallow pullbacks continue to be the norm for this index, and already buyers are stepping in after the losses on Wednesday and Thursday last week. ​For now, the 15,400 level has been firmly defended, and further gains will target last week’s highs around 15,930. Above this, a fresh higher high for this relentless uptrend will have been created.

​Sellers will want a reversal back below 15,400 that can potentially open the way to the 50-day SMA and the 14,900 level that marked support earlier in July.

​Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 recovery goes on

​The index continues to carve out a rounded bottom, with the latest reports of further support for the Chinese economy helping to lift spirits.​Gains above 33,000 have proven impossible to sustain over the course of July, but buyers have repeatedly stepped in around 32,000, stalling any deeper pullback from the June highs. Above 33,000 a move back to the June highs seems to beckon.

​A daily close below 32,000 is needed to provide an indication that a deeper pullback is at hand, perhaps toward the 100-day SMA.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Trading Discipline

Recommended by IG

Start Course

CAC40 breakout continues

​The index continues to make headway above trendline resistance from the April highs.​The breakout of the past week continues to reinforce the bullish view. The next target will be the May lower high at 7500, and then on to April’s peak at 7580.Above this, the price will move to a new higher high and fresh record highs.

​A move back below 7300 would be needed to suggest that the sellers are back in control in the short-term, although the overall move higher remains in place.

CAC40 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq: Big Tech Earnings and FOMC to Dominate a Busy Week
S&P 500, Nasdaq: Big Tech Earnings and FOMC to Dominate a Busy Week
2023-07-24 16:30:26
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Stock indices, except the FTSE 100, consolidate ahead of weekend
Stock indices, except the FTSE 100, consolidate ahead of weekend
2023-07-21 09:30:52
FTSE Update: Inflation Relief Boosts Homebuilders as Traders Revise BoE Bets
FTSE Update: Inflation Relief Boosts Homebuilders as Traders Revise BoE Bets
2023-07-20 12:14:52
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
France 40
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023