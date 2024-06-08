 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 30, 2024 13:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-06-07 16:23:31
ECB Cuts Interest Rates as Expected, Upward Revisions to Inflation and Growth Lift the Euro
2024-06-06 12:50:58
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Markets Week Ahead: Fed, BoJ Rate Decisions, Nasdaq, Gold, Bitcoin
2024-06-08 08:00:00
US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Thump Expectations, Gold Hits a One-Month Low
2024-06-07 13:04:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-06 07:59:13
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
2024-06-03 10:00:50
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
Markets Week Ahead: Fed, BoJ Rate Decisions, Nasdaq, Gold, Bitcoin

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

  • Fed and BoJ will keep rates unchanged; commentary is key
  • Nasdaq remains in record high territory despite fading rate expectations.
  • Gold sinking into support, Bitcoin pressing against resistance.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

A week full of high-impact economic data and events including UK employment data, US inflation, Australian employment, US PPI, along with the latest monetary policy decisions from the Federal and the Bank of Japan. The Fed will leave all policy levers untouched but the accompanying release of the latest summary of economic projections will likely give the market something to work with. The BoJ will also leave rates unchanged but may signal that they will let bond yields drift higher, the first step towards tightening monetary policy. USD/JPY will be an active pair in the second half of next week.

The US dollar pulled back all of this week’s losses on Friday after the release of the latest US Jobs Report (NFPs). This stronger-than-forecast release sent the US dollar back towards 105.00, wiping out all of this week’s losses, and next week’s FOMC meeting will drive action over the next few weeks. The US dollar index remains in a downtrend but a move above 105.21 would break a recent series of higher lows and take the index back above the last of the three simple moving averages.

US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Thump Expectations, Gold Hits a One-Month Low

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image1.png

Early Friday gold dropped $20/oz. in a few minutes after a Bloomberg report said that China had stopped buying the precious metal. China has been a big buyer of gold over the last few months and the report caused a buyer’s strike. The precious metal fell further after the release of the US Jobs Report as US Treasury yields spiked higher. Gold currently trades around $2,310/oz. and is closing in on an important level of support at $2,280/oz. This level needs to be held to bring buyers back to market.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png
The Nasdaq 100 is currently posting a fresh record high, driven higher by the world’s second-largest company, Nvidia. The AI chip giant overtook Apple this week, in terms of market cap, and is nipping at the heels of Microsoft. The Nasdaq remains in a long-term uptrend and short-term sell-offs may offer new opportunities. The concentration risk however remains high with the ‘Magnificent Seven’ dominating the move higher.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

image3.png

Bitcoin is finding it tough to break above the important $72k level but remains in a positive trend. If the May 21 high is broken and opened above, a new all-time high is likely to be made.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image4.png
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

