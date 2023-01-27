Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Trapped in a Narrow Range Ahead of US Core PCE

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable
2023-01-26 10:31:26
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers
2023-01-25 12:00:05
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance
2023-01-26 08:58:07
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Index’s 5-Day Advance Still a Range and Nasdaq 100 Overtakes the 200 SMA
2023-01-26 21:30:54
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: 200 DMAs in Play
2023-01-25 17:23:09
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: GC 1923 Still in Play – Can Bulls Tag 2k?
2023-01-26 19:01:51
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2023-01-26 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing Stubborn Resistance Again
2023-01-26 12:00:00
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Trapped in a Narrow Range Ahead of US Core PCE
2023-01-27 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains After Strong Demand at 2-Year Treasury Auction, Where to?
2023-01-26 00:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Trapped in a Narrow Range Ahead of US Core PCE

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Trapped in a Narrow Range Ahead of US Core PCE

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

USD/JPY Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Tokyo’s price pressures remain hot.
  • USD/JPY trapped ahead of important US economic data.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our brand new Japanese Yen forecast
Get My Guide

Annual inflation in Japan’s largest city, Tokyo, continues to push higher, with the core rate touching 4.3% in January, the highest level in over four decades. The Bank of Japan will have noted this sharp move higher, and commentary yesterday from the IMF, as it looks to push inflation back to its 2% target. The IMF yesterday said that inflation in Japan was accelerating and that further upside risks remain. The IMF suggested that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) must be ready to withdraw economic stimulus quickly if inflation continues to rise and provide the market with clear guidance on any future policy changes.

International Monetary Fund – Japan 2023 Article IV Mission

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Later in today’s session, the December US core PCE data will be released to an expectant audience. This is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and is expected to show price pressures easing further. Market expectations are for an annual reading of 4.4% compared to 4.7% in November.

Core PCE Lower for the Fourth Straight Month?

image1.png

The technical outlook for USD/JPY is mixed with a medium-term trend of lower highs meeting a short-term trend of higher lows. The pair currently trades in a very narrow range and is primed to make a break. USD/JPY has tracked the 20-day moving average (red line) lower since early November, while a negative 50-day/200-day crossover printed on January 12. In the short-term, the US dollar will be the driver of the next move with today’s inflation data followed by the Fed’s monetary policy decision and the latest look at the US jobs market (NFPs) next week.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – January 27, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -1% -1%
Weekly -16% 36% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Trade Data - Hefty Weekly Positional Changes

Retail trader data show 42.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.37 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.11% lower than yesterday and 20.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.12% lower than yesterday and 36.28% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

What is your view on the USD/JPY – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Shakes Off Dovish SARB & Positive US GDP
Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Shakes Off Dovish SARB & Positive US GDP
2023-01-26 15:00:00
US Breaking News: Q4 GDP Surges to 2.9% on the Quarter, USD Dips
US Breaking News: Q4 GDP Surges to 2.9% on the Quarter, USD Dips
2023-01-26 14:02:59
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing Stubborn Resistance Again
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing Stubborn Resistance Again
2023-01-26 12:00:00
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable
EUR/USD Consolidates Around the 1.09 Handle as the Dollar Index Remains Vulnerable
2023-01-26 10:31:26
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 27, 2023