Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Did ECB Just Put Brakes on Euro's Rally? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY
2023-05-05 03:00:00
ECB Delivers 25bps Hike Leaving the Door Open for Further Hikes, EUR/USD Slides
2023-05-04 12:45:49
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: Intra-day Pullback Attempts to Halt Panic Selling
2023-05-04 15:32:13
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Giving Back Post-FOMC Record Gains But The Future Seems Bright
2023-05-04 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bid on FOMC Outlook, EUR/GBP Eyes the ECB
2023-05-04 09:30:00
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: May 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-05-05 01:00:00
USD/JPY Loses Altitude and Sinks to Support, AUD/USD Defies Ironclad Resistance
2023-05-04 17:20:00
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BoJ, Ueda, Momentum - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has steadied after testing higher ground
  • The BoJ is in a ‘do nothing’ mode and that could help Yen
  • If the trend is intact, will USD/JPY stretch higher?
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen has been a thorn and a crown for traders over the last week, providing both headaches and bliss in a wild ride of price action.

The fundamental backdrop for Japanese monetary policy remains unchanged for now despite Kazuo Ueda taking the reigns last month as the new Governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

It appears that it is a case of ‘steady as she goes’ for the technocrat and that might be just what the job requires at a time when other central banks are looking to pause on their tightening stance.

The BoJ have a policy rate of -0.10% and they are maintaining yield curve control (YCC) by targeting a band of +/- 0.50% around zero for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) out to 10 years.

EUR/JPY put on an astronomical rally and took out several previous highs to make a 15-year peak before collapsing back into the range.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY lacked the momentum to mark new territory to the upside and failed to maintain the bullishness when it retreated back to familiar levels.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The USD/JPY rally on Monday this week broke above the upper band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. It then closed back inside the band to signal a pause in the bullish run and what turned out to be a reversal.

The focus going forward is that the currency pair remains in an ascending trend channel for now but is questioning the bullish momentum.

If USD/JPY closes below 132.50 it will be below all period daily SMAs and the positive gradient trend line. From a technical perspective, that could indicate that range trading conditions have been reinforced.

The price action this week has revealed 135.11 as a pivotal breakpoint and it may offer resistance. Further up, there are three previous highs in the 137.77 – 138.17 area that might provide resistance.

On the downside, the prior lows at 133.50, 133.00 and 132.00 may lend support ahead of the 129.50 – 129.80 potential support zone.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

