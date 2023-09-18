Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Crude Oil to Test $100? Natural Gas is not Out of the Woods Yet
2023-09-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
2023-09-15 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders

Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • FOMC decision on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan on Friday.
  • USD/JPY struggles with resistance.

Learn How to Trade USD/JPY

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will both announce their latest monetary policy decision this week – Wednesday and Friday respectively – with both central banks expected to leave interest rates untouched. Both decisions however have the potential to move markets, with the BoJ possibly the harder reaction to call.

The Fed is fully expected to leave unchanged at a current level of 525-550, and if the latest market pricing is correct, the US central bank will leave rates untouched all the way through to May next year when they are forecast to start cutting rates. The post-decision press conference will likely see chair Powell reiterate that rates can go higher if needed, in part to keep some central bank flexibility. It will be some months yet until the Federal Reserve finally says that rates are at their peak.

CME FedWatch Tool

image1.png

Learn About Central Banks

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The BoJ will leave rates untouched but recent remarks from central bank governor Kazuo Ueda that the BoJ may conclude its negative interest rate policy by the end of the year will keep traders attentive to any accompanying post-decision commentary.

Japanese Yen Rallies on Bank of Japan’s Ueda Comments. Will USD/JPY Reverse?

USD/JPY has moved sharply higher over the course of 2023 on the widening USD and JPY interest rate differential. While the Fed has pushed rates to multi-year high levels, the BoJ has kept bond yields in negative territory in an effort to stoke inflation and growth. The Japanese Yen has been used as a funding currency against the US dollar as well as against a wide range of other high-yielding currencies including the South African Rand and the Mexican Peso.

The daily USD/JPY remains biased towards further gains with the pair supported by all three simple moving averages. This month’s multiple touches, and rejections, just under 148.00 do flag up a warning sign that traders are becoming increasingly wary the BoJ or MoF may soon give notice that they are following yen moves closely. Back in late September 2022, the Japanese Finance Ministry intervened in the FX market, buying JPY. That intervention caused USD/JPY to fall from 151 in late September all the way back to 127.20 in early January 2023. Further upside in USD/JPY looks limited unless the BoJ turns dovish again on Friday.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – September 18, 2023

image2.png

Download the Latest IG Sentiment Report to See How Daily/Weekly Changes Affect the USD/JPY Price Outlook

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 1% 3%
Weekly -9% 16% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
USD Weekly Forecast: DXY Firmly Focused on Fed Rate Announcement
USD Weekly Forecast: DXY Firmly Focused on Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-17 09:59:02
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: All Eyes on the Bank of England Rate Decision
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: All Eyes on the Bank of England Rate Decision
2023-09-15 16:00:13
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023