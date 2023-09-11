Japanese Yen Rallies on Bank of Japan’s Ueda Comments. Will USD/JPY Reverse?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
2023-09-10 17:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Teeters at 1.07 Ahead of ECB Rate Announcement
2023-09-08 12:55:46
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
2023-09-10 17:00:00
Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside
2023-09-08 08:03:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Japanese Yen Rallies on Bank of Japan’s Ueda Comments. Will USD/JPY Reverse?
2023-09-11 00:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Rallies on Bank of Japan’s Ueda Comments. Will USD/JPY Reverse?

Japanese Yen Rallies on Bank of Japan’s Ueda Comments. Will USD/JPY Reverse?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BoJ, Ueda, Intervention, JGB, Yields, - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY recoiled lower on Monday after remarks from BoJ Governor Ueda
  • The BoJ might be prepping the market for policy adjustments further down the track
  • The yield spread between JGBs and Treasuries might be worth watching
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen has had a wild start to the week after comments from Bank of Japan Governor (BoJ) Kazuo Ueda opened the door to speculation for the end of its negative interest rate policy (NIRP).

In early Asian trade on Monday morning, USD/JPY retreated from its 10-month peak of 147.87. It traded down to 146.67 before steadying toward 147. Today’s low was just above Friday’s low of 146.59.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper is reporting that Ueda san may tilt monetary policy if wages and prices rise, citing that there are various options.

He made it clear that any policy adjustment will be dependent on circumstance by saying, “We have a variety of options if economic and price conditions turn upward.”

However, the market might have got ahead of itself in seeking tightening from the BoJ. Ueda also remarked, “There is still some way to go before the price target can be realized. We will continue our persistent monetary easing policy.”

The BoJ has a policy rate of -0.10% and is maintaining yield curve control (YCC) by targeting a band of +/- 0.50% around zero for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) out to 10 years.

The bank has become flexible on YCC implementation, recently allowing the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) to yield above 0.50%. It traded at 0.70% today, its highest return in almost 10 years.

The spread between JGBs and Treasury yields might be worth paying attention to as there has traditionally been a strong correlation to USD/JPY. The next few sessions may see some volatility in this part of the market.

USD/JPY AND YIELD SPREAD BETWEEN 10-YEAR TREASURIES AND JGBS

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Governor Ueda’s comments follow some soft jawboning last week from Masato Kanda, Japan’s Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs and BoJ board member Hajime Takata.

It might be reasonable to expect more remarks from Japanese officials if USD/JPY makes another move to the topside.

The market is generally not anticipating physical intervention until the price moves toward 152.00, if at all. The November 2022 high was 151.95.

To learn more about how to trade USD/JPY, click on the banner below.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

USD/JPY made a 10-month high last Tuesday before consolidating in a 146.59 – 147.87 range. A breakout on either side of the range could see momentum evolve in that direction.

If a bullish run emerges, resistance might be at the prior peaks of 148.85 and 151.95.

On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoints in the 145.05 – 145.10 area ahead of the prior lows near 144.50 and 141.50.

The 34-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also near 144.80 and may lend support.

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Ready to Take on USD According to Japanese Officials
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Ready to Take on USD According to Japanese Officials
2023-09-09 06:00:24
USD/CAD Dips on Solid Canadian Data but Broader Outlook Tied to US Inflation
USD/CAD Dips on Solid Canadian Data but Broader Outlook Tied to US Inflation
2023-09-08 14:50:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Teeters at 1.07 Ahead of ECB Rate Announcement
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Teeters at 1.07 Ahead of ECB Rate Announcement
2023-09-08 12:55:46
US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY?
US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-09-08 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023