Indices stay under pressure as UK inflation remains sticky
Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph
FTSE 100, DAX 40, and S&P 500 Analysis, Prices, and Charts
FTSE 100 drops on higher-then-expected CPI
The FTSE 100 has been declining since Friday’s five-week high and is being pushed lower as UK CPI comes in higher-than-expected ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England monetary policy meeting at which the central bank is expected to hike its rates for a thirteenth time, probably to 4.75%.
The index is now pressing on the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,551 and the early June low at 7,546, a fall through which would open the way for the 1 June high at 7,510 to be reached ahead of the May trough at 7,433. Downside pressure should retain the upper hand while Monday’s low at 7,581 isn’t bettered. Further resistance can be seen along the breached May-to-June uptrend line at 7,630 which, because of inverse polarity, could act as resistance.
FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart - June 21, 2023
DAX 40 sees two consecutive days of lower prices
The DAX 40 has come off Friday’s new all-time record high as investors re-assess the economic outlook and future central bank policy.
A slip through Tuesday’s low at 16,067 would put the minor psychological 16,000 level back on the cards, together with the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 15,941. Minor resistance above last Thursday’s low at 16,160 sits at Monday’s low at 16,187 with further resistance seen along the breached May-to-June uptrend line at 16,252.
DAX 40 Daily Price Chart - June 21, 2023
S&P 500 subdued ahead of Powell testimony
The S&P 500 is seen coming off its 14-month high at 4,447 ahead of Jerome Powell’s US Senate banking committee testimony on Wednesday and Thursday which is likely to re-iterate the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish stance. With the index having slid through its June uptrend line at 4,410, a short-term downside bias is in place. Failure at Tuesday’s low of 4,367 would put last Thursday’s low at 4,348 on the map.
Minor resistance is to be found around the minor psychological 4,400 mark and at Tuesday’s high at 4,405.
S&P 500 Daily Price Chart - June 21, 2023
