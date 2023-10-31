Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EU GDP Contracts in Q3, Euro Rises
2023-10-31 11:06:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
2023-10-31 15:30:06
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar
2023-10-31 17:25:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
2023-10-31 11:23:36
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus

Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

XAU/USD, DXY PRICE FORECAST:

MOST READ: S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases

Gold prices fell to a low of around $1990/oz in the Asian session before a bounce in the European session has resulted in the precious metal regaining the $2000/oz handle. There is however quite a bit of selling pressure above the $2000/oz handle as the Dollar Index (DXY) also looks to be staging a US session recovery.

Supercharge your trading prowess with an in-depth analysis of gold's outlook, offering insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints. Claim your free Q4 trading guide now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

US DATA, FOMC MEETING AND MIDDLE EAST TENSION

US data continues to go form strength to strength with today's Consumer Confidence number beating estimates of 100 with a print of 102.6 in October. The September print was revised higher from 103 to 104.3, a further sign of the improvement in the outlook of consumers despite some recent challenges. The only concern from the data is the 1-year consumer inflation expectations which remains elevated at 5.9% with the 4-year inflation expectation number coming in at 5.9% as well. This is concerning for the Fed and market participants a his would hint that the Fed may need to do more and could explain in part the resurgence in the US Dollar Index (DXY).

The FOMC meeting tomorrow is expected to result in a pause from the Fed tomorrow but given another round of solid data will Fed Chair Powell err on the Hawkish side? Comments around the door is open for another hike may not be hawkish enough for the DXY bulls to extend the recent rally beyond the 107.00 mark. The language from the Fed Chair will be of utmost importance at tomorrow's meeting and could stoke volatility as the rate decision is unlikely to do that.

US Dollar Index, Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, Created by Zain Vawda

Looking at the Middle East situation and we are seeing a step up in attacks on US bases in the region while Israel conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight. This could stoke tensions further and see safe-haven appeal return. This continues to drive markets and in particular Gold and can thus not be ignored.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

RISK EVENTS AHEAD

The rest of the week brings some high impact data from the US with the FOMC meeting tomorrow evening, but before that we do also have manufacturing PMI data. Friday could prove to be more volatile as we have the NFP print as well as Services PMI data which is always massive for the US as it remains primarily a serviced driven economy.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

GOLD

Form a technical perspective, Gold has struggled above the $2000 this week with today no different. The precious metal is failing to find acceptance above the level an extended rally to the upside as tension erupted in the Middle East.

Looking ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting and we could see the precious metal remain rangebound ahead of the meeting. The range between $1980 and $2020 may remain intact as the precious metal looks for a catalyst to renew its bullish vigor.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Resistance levels:

  • 2000
  • 2007
  • 2020

Support levels:

  • 1990
  • 1980
  • 1969

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – October 31, 2023

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, Retail Traders are Overwhelmingly Long on Gold with 60% of retail traders holding Long positions. Given the Contrarian View to Crowd Sentiment Adopted Here at DailyFX, is this a sign that Gold may continue to fall?

For a more in-depth look at GOLD client sentiment and changes in long and short positioning download the free guide below.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -1% -3%
Weekly -5% 8% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot as ‘War Premium’ Subsides
Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot as ‘War Premium’ Subsides
2023-10-30 16:33:02
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
2023-10-30 09:30:07
Gold Price Jumps Hurdles Ahead of Fed and Despite a USD Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Jumps Hurdles Ahead of Fed and Despite a USD Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-30 00:00:00
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023