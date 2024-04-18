Gold (XAU/USD) Price Holds Steady Amid Pause in Middle East Tensions

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EU Inflation Data Bolsters Case for June Rate Cut
2024-04-17 14:10:48
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
​​​​​Dow, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Rise​​​​​
2024-04-16 10:00:03
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Holds Steady Amid Pause in Middle East Tensions
2024-04-18 07:56:48
Mastering Strategies to Trade Gold and Silver: Insights on Precious Metals
2024-04-17 01:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
UK Inflation Surprise: CPI Drops Less Than Expected, Boosting GBP
2024-04-17 07:30:24
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Analysis and Potential Set-Ups
2024-04-17 11:00:38
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Holds Steady Amid Pause in Middle East Tensions

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Holds Steady Amid Pause in Middle East Tensions

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD Price and Analysis

  • Israel/Iran conflict – The lull before the storm?
  • Gold consolidates ahead of a potential breakout.

Download our latest Q2 Gold Technical and Fundamental analysis for Free:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis

Israel is still likely to respond to Saturday’s drone and missile attack by Iran, despite the latest diplomatic efforts by other countries to try and calm the situation in the Middle East. After talks with the UK and Germany yesterday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked both for their advice but warned of retaliatory action ahead.

“They have all sorts of suggestions and advice. I appreciate that. But I want to make it clear – we will make our own decisions, and the state of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself.”

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, Israel is unlikely to carry out retaliatory action before the end of Passover (April 30).

With a potential lull in Middle East tensions now seen until the end of the month, gold will need a new driver to keep it at its current elevated levels. The US dollar backed off from its recent multi-month highs overnight, helping the precious metal consolidate. The US dollar has rallied hard since early March, and this move accelerated last Wednesday after data showed that US inflation is refusing to move towards the central bank’s target. Technical support from all three simple moving averages on the daily chart is set to keep the US dollar higher for longer.

Learn How to Trade Gold with our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index – April 18th, 2024

image1.png

The price of gold remains within touching distance of its recent all-time high at $2,431.8/oz. and if the situation in the Middle East escalates, this high is likely to be breached. Gold is moving out of heavily overbought territory, while the recent multi-month ATR is starting to turn lower. The precious metal may see a period of consolidation over the coming days before the situation in the Middle East dictates the next move.

Gold Daily Price Chart – April 18th, 2024

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 50.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1.The number of trader's net long is 2.08% lower than yesterday and 2.19% lower than last week, while the number of trader's net short is 3.89% lower than yesterday and 8.03% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

See the Full Sentiment Report Here:

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 4% 0%
Weekly -2% -5% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mastering Strategies to Trade Gold and Silver: Insights on Precious Metals
Mastering Strategies to Trade Gold and Silver: Insights on Precious Metals
2024-04-17 01:15:00
Gold Remains at Elevated Levels Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Uncertainty
Gold Remains at Elevated Levels Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Uncertainty
2024-04-16 15:03:22
Gold Price Outlook: Bulls in Control but Bearish Risks Grow on Stretched Markets
Gold Price Outlook: Bulls in Control but Bearish Risks Grow on Stretched Markets
2024-04-13 18:00:00
US Dollar Hits a Fresh Multi-Month High, Gold Surge Continues Towards $2,400/oz
US Dollar Hits a Fresh Multi-Month High, Gold Surge Continues Towards $2,400/oz
2024-04-12 07:42:29
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024