US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Prices and Outlooks
2023-05-03 11:00:04
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Crude Oil Extends Slide in Asia; Is This Capitulation?
2023-05-04 03:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Giving Back Post-FOMC Record Gains But The Future Seems Bright
2023-05-04 11:00:00
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bid on FOMC Outlook, EUR/GBP Eyes the ECB
2023-05-04 09:30:00
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-05-04 06:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Set for Safe Haven vs FOMC Battle
2023-05-03 07:55:46
Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
Gold (XAU/USD) Price, Charts, and Alaysis

  • Lower US rates, recession fears, and bank woes boost gold’s allure.
  • Will gold consolidate before re-testing Wednesday’s all-time high?
The Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, by 25 basis points to a range of 500-525 yesterday but the post-decision statement and press conference sent gold spiraling higher as expectations that the Fed would no longer hike rates grew. Market pricing is now for the Fed to pause its rate hiking cycle before embarking on a rate-cutting cycle at the end of Q3. Markets are already pricing in around 75 basis points of rate cuts this year, to a target range of 425-450, with additional cuts next year taking the range to 275-300 by the end of September 2024.

Recession fears in the US continue to swirl with growth commodities oil and copper coming under the hammer. US oil slumped to $63.73/brl. Its lowest level since early December 2021, while copper is within touching distance of making a fresh 2023 low.

US Oil Daily Price Chart – May 4, 2023

image1.png

Copper Daily Price Chart – May 4, 2023

image2.png

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

In addition to the rate and recession outlook, US Regional Banks continue to come under heavy pressure after the failure of Silvergate, Silicon Valley, and Signature Bank. The latest cab off the rank is PacWest Bancorp. The California-based medium-sized holding company saw its shares slump by over 40% in after-hours trade as the company said that it was looking at strategic options including a possible break up or sale. Another US Regional Bank, Western Alliance Bancorp fell in excess of 20% in after-hours trade.

The combination of lower rates on the horizon, recession fears, and safe haven demand sent gold jumping yesterday to a fresh all-time high. The precious metal has been moving higher since the late-February swing low at $1,804/oz with a series of higher lows supporting the move. Yesterday’s pullback is likely to be temporary and gold looks primed to re-test its ATH and push further ahead.

Gold Price Daily Chart – May 4, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

