Gold Remains at Elevated Levels Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Uncertainty

Richard Snow, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • Geopolitical uncertainty keeps markets on edge
  • Gold prices remain elevated as the bullish outlook remains intact
  • Get your hands on the Gold Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Geopolitical Uncertainty Keeps Markets on Edge

The recent back and forth between Israel and Iran is the latest development in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Many representatives to the United Nations have urged for cool heads to prevail after Iran retaliated to a targeted Israeli strike that killed two of its senior members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israel has announced its intention to respond to the barrage of drones launched at the nation, keeping gold elevated and weighing on major indices, although indices are also being impacted by the prospect of rates remaining higher for longer.

Gold volatility, similar to gold prices, peaked but have recently eased lower after Iran considered the matter settled. The threat of a broad, direct conflict between two large powers in the Middle East represents a risk to the market and market sentiment. Investors may seek temporary shelter via traditional safe haven plays like the US dollar or gold – both of which remain elevated. Further stock market losses also help raise the attractiveness of the precious metal.

30-Day Implied Gold Volatility (GVZ)

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold Prices Remain Elevated as the Bullish Outlook Remains Intact

Gold has risen in phenomenal fashion ever since the ‘morning star’ formation back in February and in spite of the recent revelation that the Fed may be delayed in cutting interest rates due to robust US data.

Gold prices spiked to the new all-time high around $2430 on Friday before pulling back and even ending the day in the red. The market remains heavily within overbought territory, something that isn’t too uncommon in runaway markets.

Gold is a niche market with many fundamental determinants of its price. Learn the ins and outs of gold trading in our comprehensive guide below:

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Further bullish tailwinds would highlight the all time high once again which remains a possibility as long as prices remain above the 1.618% Fibonacci extension of the major 2020 to 2022 decline.

Any meaningful move to the downside would need to test the prior all-time high of $2222 to entertain a larger reversal but for now, the bullish outlook remains well intact.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

