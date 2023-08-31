 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Risks Accumulate Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 15:42:12
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area Makes Progress on Core Inflation, Headline Steady
2023-08-31 09:30:17
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wait-and-See Ahead of US PCE Data, China’s PMI Mixed: SPDR Semiconductor ETF, China A50, Brent Crude
2023-08-31 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Extend Push Higher as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-08-30 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stall at Trendline Resistance. Will NFP Spark Breakout or Rejection?
2023-08-31 21:10:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Extends on US Jobs Data
2023-08-31 07:57:48
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-08-31 11:39:09
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-08-30 15:23:33
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 16:30:00
US Dollar Dip Pauses as Markets Reassess Fed Moves and China Concerns. Lower USD?
2023-08-31 05:30:00
More View More
Gold Prices Stall at Trendline Resistance. Will NFP Spark Breakout or Rejection?

Gold Prices Stall at Trendline Resistance. Will NFP Spark Breakout or Rejection?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD PRICE (XAU/USD) FORECAST

  • Gold prices stall after encountering trendline resistance near $1,950 ahead of a high-impact event on Friday: the release of the latest U.S. jobs report
  • Total nonfarm payrolls for August are forecast to have risen by 170,000, following July’s 187,000 increase
  • This article looks at XAU/USD’s key technical levels to watch in the coming days

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Setups - Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of US Jobs Data

Gold prices (XAU/USD) lacked directional conviction on Thursday, moving between small gains and losses around the $1,940 threshold, in a trading session characterized by limited volatility across many assets ahead of a high-impact event for financial markets just before the weekend: the release of the latest U.S. jobs report.

During the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Powell noted that inflation remains too high and called for more vigilance, but indicated that the FOMC will “proceed carefully” in any further moves after having already delivered 525 basis points of tightening since 2022. This cautious stance means one thing: the institution will lean heavily on data.

The pivot toward a data-centric strategy elevates the role of incoming economic information to a paramount status. For this reason, the next employment survey will take on added importance. Within this context, a robust report has the potential to nudge policymakers towards one or two additional rate hikes, while lackluster figures could prompt them to embrace a more dovish posture.

Focusing on Friday's event, total non-farm payrolls for August are forecast to have risen by 170,000, following the 187,000-gain recorded in July. Meanwhile, nominal wages are seen increasing 0.3% on a monthly basis, resulting in the yearly reading holding steady at 4.4%, a figure that is still too high and could be incompatible with a sustained convergence of inflation towards 2%.

Unlock the secrets of successful precious metals trading. Download the "How to Trade Gold" guide today

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Related: US Jobs Report Preview: Decoding How Gold, US Dollar and Yields Might React

UPCOMING NFP REPORT

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

When considering potential scenarios, the string of disappointing macro indicators in recent days, including JOLTS, consumer confidence, and private sector hiring, has heightened uncertainty about the outlook. If the NFP figures validate the trend of economic weakness, interest rate expectations could drift lower, weighing on yields and on U.S. dollar. This could be quite bullish for gold prices.

In the event of better-than-expected results, there may be limited room for a strong rally in yields and greenback, barring a massive upside surprise in the numbers, as traders may be reluctant to fully embrace the narrative of persistent economic strength due to conflicting signals emitted by other indicators.

To understand how positioning data may affect market trends, download the sentiment guide and empower your gold trading

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 5% 0%
Weekly -15% 42% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold rose in the latter part of August, reclaiming both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages. However, XAU/USD’s upward momentum faltered before the month concluded, coinciding with prices encountering short-term trendline resistance.

While the ongoing rebound remains viable, a clean break above the $1,950 barrier is necessary for renewed bullish confidence to infiltrate the precious metal market. Should this scenario play out, we could see a climb towards $1,985, followed by progression towards the psychological $2,000 mark.

On the flip side, if sellers regain the upper hand and repel prices from current levels, initial support appears at $1,930, and $1,912 thereafter, the 200-day SMA. Further down the line, the next floor to keep an eye on is located around $1,895, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 2022/May 2023 rally.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI and Brent Advance as Conditions Remain Favorable for Oil Prices
WTI and Brent Advance as Conditions Remain Favorable for Oil Prices
2023-08-30 14:00:12
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Post Multi-Week Highs
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Post Multi-Week Highs
2023-08-30 11:30:39
Gold, Silver Face Defining Test at Key Resistance Levels, US Data Ahead
Gold, Silver Face Defining Test at Key Resistance Levels, US Data Ahead
2023-08-29 10:59:38
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023