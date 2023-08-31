US Dollar Setups: Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of NFP

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Risks Accumulate Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 15:42:12
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area Makes Progress on Core Inflation, Headline Steady
2023-08-31 09:30:17
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wait-and-See Ahead of US PCE Data, China’s PMI Mixed: SPDR Semiconductor ETF, China A50, Brent Crude
2023-08-31 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Extend Push Higher as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-08-30 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Extends on US Jobs Data
2023-08-31 07:57:48
US Jobs Report Preview: Decoding How Gold, US Dollar and Yields Might React
2023-08-30 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-08-31 11:39:09
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-08-30 15:23:33
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 16:30:00
US Dollar Dip Pauses as Markets Reassess Fed Moves and China Concerns. Lower USD?
2023-08-31 05:30:00
More View More
US Dollar Setups: Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of NFP

US Dollar Setups: Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of NFP

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY (U.S. dollarJapanese yen) rallied strongly from mid-July through late August, but its bullish momentum has begun to fade over the past few sessions after prices failed to clear channel resistance at 147.35. Following this rejection, the pair has transitioned into what appears to be a consolidation phase, marked by reduced volatility and predominantly indecisive market movements.

Despite range-bound trading in recent days, USD/JPY remains firmly biased to the upside, evident from the consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows this year. As such, bulls may soon regain control of the market and gather the necessary impetus to push the exchange rate above overhead resistance at 147.35. This could rekindle buying interest, opening the door to a move towards 149.00.

On the flip side, if sellers resurface and trigger a large selloff, initial support is located at 144.55. Prices may be able to establish a base in this region on a pullback, but in the event of a breakdown, downward pressure could intensify, setting the stage for a drop towards 143.85. On further weakness, the focus shifts to the 50-day simple moving average, followed by 141.75.

Decode market moves and stay ahead of USD/JPY trends. Download the sentiment guide to understand how positioning data can offer clues about the market direction

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -2% -3%
Weekly -10% 0% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD (U.S. dollar – Canadian dollar) also staged a solid advance from the middle of last month through this week, but the pair stalled and began to shift lower following an unsuccessful attempt at breaking overhead resistance, stretching from 1.3640 to 1.3670. After this setback, prices have drifted towards the 1.3500 handle, a key support to keep an eye on in the coming days.

For guidance on the near-term outlook, it is important to watch how prices behave around the 1.3500 psychological level heading into the weekend. A rebound off this technical floor would likely attract new buyers, potentially leading to a revisit of this month’s peak. On further strength, the bulls may become emboldened to initiate a bullish assault on 1.3700, followed by 1.3850.

In contrast, if USD/CAD breaches support at 1.3500 decisively, bearish pressure could gather force, creating the right conditions for a pullback toward the 200-day simple moving average. This technical indicator could stop sellers in their tracks, but in the event it doesn’t, it may be time for the bulls to throw in the towel ahead of a possible drop towards 1.3400.

Leverage the power of positioning data to stay ahead of USD/CAD trends. Download the sentiment guide today. It is totally free!

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -2% 2%
Weekly 16% 6% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

USD/MXN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The Mexican peso has strengthened dramatically against the U.S. dollar over the past year, supported in part by Banxico’s aggressive hiking campaign. By way of context, the monetary authority has delivered 725 basis points of cumulative tightening since June 2021 to curtail inflation, bringing its current policy rate to 11.25%, more than double that of the Federal Reserve.

Focusing on USD/MXN from a technical standpoint, the pair has fallen approximately 17% in the last 12 months, making impeccable lower highs and lower lows in the process, indicating strong bearish momentum. Despite the sustained downtrend, there are signs that the pair may be bottoming out. This is exemplified by several unsuccessful attempts to breach the support level at 16.70.

In the grand scheme of things, the underlying bias continues to be negative. However, should USD/MXN sustain and build upon its recent modest recovery from the 16.70 support zone, technical resistance is anticipated between 17.00 and 17.10. If this barrier is taken out, we could see a rally towards 17.40. Conversely, if sellers retake control of the market and drive prices below 16.70 decisively, the possibility of a decline towards the 16.00 threshold becomes more significant.

Interested in a longer-term view of the U.S. dollar? Download the quarterly trading guide for key insights and strategies!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

image3.png

USD/MXN Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Risks Accumulate Ahead of NFP
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Risks Accumulate Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 15:42:12
USD/ZAR Technical Forecast: USD/ZAR Prints Ominous Double Bottom Pattern
USD/ZAR Technical Forecast: USD/ZAR Prints Ominous Double Bottom Pattern
2023-08-31 14:30:12
US Dollar (DXY) Little Changed After the US Inflation Report, NFPs Still Key
US Dollar (DXY) Little Changed After the US Inflation Report, NFPs Still Key
2023-08-31 13:01:04
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-08-31 11:39:09
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
USD/CAD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
USD/MXN
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023