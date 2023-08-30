 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-08-30 17:23:34
Euro Breaking News: Stubborn German Inflation, US ADP and GDP Lift EUR/USD
2023-08-30 12:55:10
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Advance as Conditions Remain Favorable for Oil Prices
2023-08-30 14:00:12
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Jobs Report Preview: Decoding How Gold, US Dollar and Yields Might React
2023-08-30 19:15:00
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Post Multi-Week Highs
2023-08-30 11:30:39
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-08-30 15:23:33
GBP/USD Price Forecast: US GDP & ADP Fight Head & Shoulders Pattern
2023-08-30 14:55:42
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels Identified
2023-08-30 08:00:25
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
US Jobs Report Preview: Decoding How Gold, US Dollar and Yields Might React

US Jobs Report Preview: Decoding How Gold, US Dollar and Yields Might React

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

US LABOR MARKET REPORT KEY POINTS:

  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its latest nonfarm payrolls survey on Friday
  • The economy is forecast to have created 170,000 jobs in August
  • With the Fed embracing a data-centric stance, the strength or weakness of the data will help guide the monetary policy outlook, setting the tone for the U.S. dollar, yields, and gold prices in financial markets.

Most Read: US Dollar Crumbles; Unstoppable Nasdaq 100 Hits Key Level, Defying Gravity

During the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Powell delivered a candid message: inflation has slowed but remains undefeated despite the aggressive series of rate hikes implemented since 2022. This hawkish assessment, however, was tempered by a prudent note: policymakers will “proceed carefully” in any further move, signaling a resolute commitment to data-driven decisions ahead.

The shift towards a data-dependent approach will inject a new level of significance into incoming economic information. For this reason, the next labor market report scheduled to be released on Friday morning may play a critical role in the central bank’s reaction function, becoming a compass of sorts to guide the policy-formulation process at FOMC meetings.

Focusing on the upcoming U.S. employment survey, nonfarm payrolls (NFP) are expected to have grown by 170K in August after a 187K increase in July, allowing the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.5%. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.3% monthly and 4.4% year-on-year, with the latter figure somewhat too high and inconsistent with the inflation target of 2.0%.

Elevate your trading game by downloading your third-quarter fundamental and technical outlook for the U.S. dollar. It is free!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US JOBS REPORT EXPECTATIONS

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Over the past few days, a string of lackluster economic indicators, including JOLTS, consumer confidence and private sector hiring, has prompted investors to repriced lower the Fed’s hiking path, sending yields lower. Interest rate expectations may fall further if job growth disappoints, but could shoot upwards swiftly in the event of very strong labor market report.

FOMC MEETING PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: CME FedWatch Toll

In terms of possible scenarios, two possible cases are worth highlighting:

Crack the code to successful gold trades by downloading your free "How to Trade Gold" guide. Major strategies are discussed in the guide.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Scenario 1: Strong job gains and rapid growth in average hourly earnings

Employment gains above 200,000 and hot wages will reinforce upside inflation risks, increasing the probability of one or two additional quarter-point hikes in 2023 and higher rates for longer. This scenario should be a tailwind for the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, but would put downward pressure on gold prices and other rate-sensitive assets.

Scenario 2: Soft employment growth and weaker-than-expected average hourly earnings

Should the headline NFP print fall below the 150,000 threshold and wage growth moderate more than envisioned, traders may quickly recalibrate the Fed monetary policy outlook, reducing wagers in favor of further rate hikes on the assumption that the economy is starting to roll over. This scenario would weigh on Treasury yields and drag the U.S. dollar, but would stand to boost gold prices.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

