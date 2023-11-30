Gold Price Update: Pullback in Question Ahead of US PCE Data

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area Inflation Falls Sharply, EUR/USD Slips on Heightened ECB Rate Cuts Expectations
2023-11-30 10:28:54
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Drops as Disinflationary Trend Continues
2023-11-29 13:39:36
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Faces Technical Hurdles as OPEC+ Rumors Swirl
2023-11-29 19:30:03
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Q3 GDP Revised Up To 5.2% as Gold Remains Unfazed, DXY Bounces
2023-11-29 15:12:10
Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?
2023-11-29 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy
2023-11-30 07:16:57
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates After Latest Surge Higher
2023-11-29 12:06:01
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Nov 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Bearish Path - Technical Setups on USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2023-11-29 17:15:00
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
Gold Price Update: Pullback in Question Ahead of US PCE Data

Gold Price Update: Pullback in Question Ahead of US PCE Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • After a hot growth print for Q3, gold appears more subdued but PCE may reignite the bull run
  • Gold threatens to test all-time-high of $2081 should $2050 hold this week
  • US exceptionalism at risk as economic fortunes sour in the US (sentiment and hard data)
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Gold Takes a Breather Ahead of US PCE Data

Markets continue to react to incoming data and are expected to be sensitive to further growth and inflation indicators as the expectation for interest rate cuts filters across markets. Yesterday, the second revision to US GDP for the third quarter surpassed the prior reading as well as consensus estimates – helping provide support for the US dollar.

Better than expected growth data for Q3 contrasts what we are seeing unfolding in Q4. Activity, sentiment and growth data have all revealed a tendency to underwhelm, leading markets to price in accommodative interest rate cuts sooner than the Fed has indicated and at twice the magnitude too. Expectations of a lower Fed funds rate, releases steam from the elevated US dollar – presenting a discount for foreign buyers of the metal as gold is priced in US dollars.

Gold Threatens to Test All-Time-High Should $2050 Hold This Week

After Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested rate cuts could emerge within the next 3-5 months the dollar selloff gained momentum, elevating gold. The resurgent move appears to have found immediate resistance at $2050 where prices have edged lower after US Q3 GDP appears to have outperformed the already impressive initial estimate of 4.9% growth (annualized).

Support appears at $2010 but pullbacks have been shallow recently and a lower then anticipated PCE print could quickly send gold prices higher once again. Those eying up a potential bullish continuation would want to see the gold price hold above $2050 into the weekend. The RSI has entered and is appearing to recover from oversold territory – a potential headwind for an immediate bullish continuation.

Gold Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The weekly chart helps to frame the recent rise and highlights the importance of the $2050 level.

Gold Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

A number of drivers behind the gold price appear to be pulling in the same direction. Interest rate expectations see rate cuts ramping up into 2024, US yields and the dollar have both moved away from their relative peaks while gold maintains its safe haven appeal amidst the ongoing geopolitical conflict. Softer economic data has been observed across the US, from sentiment data to hard data like NFP, retail sales and GDP growth to name a few. The chart below shows the drop-off in general US data revealed by the Citi economic surprise index:

Citi Economic Surprise Index

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement