Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Upside Could be Temporary
2023-09-04 07:30:09
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-05 00:00:00
Gold Stumbles Following European Open as Silver Selloff Continues, Where to Next?
2023-09-04 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
Asia Day Ahead: RBA rate decision ahead, VIX hovers near year-to-date low
2023-09-05 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen’s Slide Pauses but for How Long? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-09-04 03:30:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?

Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, TIPS, Real Yields, BRIC, Gold Hoarding - Talking Points

  • The gold price is struggling to break the range as hurdles are ignored for now
  • More important than elevated Treasury yields, real yields have been strengthening
  • BRIC nations might be eyeing gold for alternative purposes. Will it drive XAU/USD north?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The gold price continues to oscillate around US$ 1,940 going into Tuesday’s trading session as market headwinds might be offset by geopolitical factors that have seen volatility in the precious metal slide lower.

US real yields have been on the march higher for the better part of 2023 and recently stretched to a 14-year peak at the 10-year part of the curve, trading above 1.90%.

The real yield is the nominal yield less the market-priced inflation rate derived from Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) for the same tenor.

The last time that real yields were this high was 2009, when spot gold was below US$ 1,000. More recently in 2018, when the real yield was near 1.0%, spot gold was under US$ 1,300 an ounce.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

SPOT GOLD AGAINST US 10-YEAR REAL YIELD – THE BIGGER PICTURE

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Of course, there has been a lot of water under the bridge since then and the currents of demand have been tilted as the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) nations seek an alternative to the US Dollar as a reserve currency.

Much has recently been made of the potential for a gold-backed currency to allow these countries to bypass the US Dollar in international trade.

Such a system has proven to be a failure in the past for a multitude of reasons that are beyond the scope of this article. Refer to the Bretton Woods gold exchange for reference.

On a recent trip to Western Australia, one the largest physical gold-producing regions globally, a number of contacts highlighted that almost every ounce of the yellow metal currently being dug out of the ground was being put on a ship to China.

Such anecdotes of other BRIC members taking similar actions have been reported elsewhere. Keeping in mind that Australia, China and Russia are also the top producers of gold, it might be the case that gold hoarding has been a feature of the price action of late.

Looking ahead, a break of the recent range of US$ 1,885 – 1,900 could be the catalyst for the next notable move for XAU/USD. Click on the banner below to learn more about range trading.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Climbs on Russia News and EIA Data as it Eyes New Highs
Crude Oil Price Climbs on Russia News and EIA Data as it Eyes New Highs
2023-09-01 01:00:00
Gold Prices Stall at Trendline Resistance. Will NFP Spark Breakout or Rejection?
Gold Prices Stall at Trendline Resistance. Will NFP Spark Breakout or Rejection?
2023-08-31 21:10:00
WTI and Brent Advance as Conditions Remain Favorable for Oil Prices
WTI and Brent Advance as Conditions Remain Favorable for Oil Prices
2023-08-30 14:00:12
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Post Multi-Week Highs
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Post Multi-Week Highs
2023-08-30 11:30:39
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023