Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-03-02 04:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 20, 2023 21:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2023-03-01 10:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Upside Exposure
2023-03-01 06:00:00
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
Gold, Silver Technical Analysis: Precious Metals Rise as USD Retreats
2023-03-01 20:00:04
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-03-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Grinds Higher but Acceptance Above 1.2100 Remains Elusive
2023-03-01 10:30:07
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
USD/JPY Retains Bullish Outlook, Fundamentals Undermine the Japanese Yen
2023-03-01 18:25:00
More View More
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%

Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, ISM Prices Paid, Technical Analysis - Briefing:

  • Gold’s rally on Wednesday could become relatively short-lived
  • Higher US ISM prices paid data boosted Fed rate hike estimates
  • XAU/USD restrained by the 20-day SMA, reinforcing resistance

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Even though gold prices aimed higher on Wednesday, the yellow metal might find that maintaining its momentum will be difficult. A weaker US Dollar likely helped give XAU/USD the juice it needed to squeeze out a third consecutive daily gain. Gold’s 1.35% gain this week so far is shaping up to be the best since early January.

Earlier in the day, traders were likely focused on rosy Chinese manufacturing PMI figures. The latter clocked in at 52.6 in February, much higher than the 50.6 median Bloomberg survey estimate. This also represented a push higher from January’s 50.1 outcome. Put together, this continues to paint an economy that is recovering from prolonged Covid lockdowns not long ago.

However, later in the day, US ISM Manufacturing data crossed the wires. While the headline gauge disappointed at 47.7 versus the 48.0 estimate, the prices paid gauge unexpectedly jumped to 51.3 versus 44.5 prior. This was compared to a 46.5 estimate. Overall, it meant it was the first time the figure showed rising costs since September.

Moreover, this data, coupled with recent stickier US CPI and PCE figures, continued underscoring that the world’s largest economy likely has a longer fight left with inflation. Fed Funds Futures indicated that markets priced in a peak policy rate of 5.5% in September shortly after the ISM figures. As a result, the 2-year Treasury yield jumped closer to 5%, bringing the rate closer to the 2007 high.

During Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, gold turned lower as the US Dollar regained some lost ground. Further pain might be in store for XAU/USD. Traders will turn their attention to the next round of US jobless claims data and an economic outlook speech from Federal Reserve Board Member Christopher Waller.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart, gold may be readying to resume the near-term downtrend since late January. A bearish Death Cross recently formed between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). In fact, over the past 24 hours, the 20-day line held as resistance, maintaining the downside focus. Clearing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1828 exposes the February 28th low at 1804.78.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Silver Technical Analysis: Precious Metals Rise as USD Retreats
Gold, Silver Technical Analysis: Precious Metals Rise as USD Retreats
2023-03-01 20:00:04
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Gold Prices Rebound but Respite May Be Short-Lived, S&P 500 Muted as Yields Rise
Gold Prices Rebound but Respite May Be Short-Lived, S&P 500 Muted as Yields Rise
2023-02-28 19:30:00
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023