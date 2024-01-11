 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
Euro (EUR) Outlook: EUR/USD Remains in Thrall to Upcoming US Inflation Data
2024-01-11 09:01:09
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
2024-01-11 15:30:28
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
News
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation
2024-01-11 12:30:16
News
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
2024-01-11 22:40:00
US Breaking News: Core and Headline CPI Rise – DXY, Gold Reaction
2024-01-11 13:50:00
News
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2024-01-11 11:16:53
News
Japanese Yen Falls Further On Weaker Wage Data, US CPI In Near-Term Focus
2024-01-10 16:30:36
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?

Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

NASDAQ 100, GOLD PRICE FORECAST:

  • Gold and the Nasdaq 100 present an unattractive risk-reward profile at this precise moment following recent U.S. economic data
  • With U.S. inflation running above the 2.0% target and the labor market showcasing exceptional resilience, Fed rhetoric could start shifting in a more hawkish direction in the near term
  • Fedspeak will be key in the near term

Most Read: US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD

Gold prices and the Nasdaq 100 could be at risk of a larger downward correction following the latest set of consumer price and unemployment claims figures released on Thursday. This means that new all-time highs for the precious metal and the technology index may have to wait a bit longer.

On the inflation front, the December CPI report surprised to the upside, with the all-items index accelerating to 3.4% from 3.1% prior. In terms of labor market data, last week’s applications for jobless benefits sank to the lowest level in three months, indicating that layoffs remain very limited in the economy.

US ECONOMIC DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

For an extensive analysis of gold's medium-term prospects, which incorporate insights from fundamental and technical viewpoints, download our Q1 trading forecast now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

With consumer prices comfortably above the Fed's 2.0% target and the job market showcasing exceptional resilience, the U.S. central bank will be reluctant to cut interest rates sharply in 2024. This could shock markets given current expectations for about 135 basis points of easing for the year.

While Treasury yields moved lower on the day, contrary to intuition, the pullback may not be related to Thursday’s data, but perhaps to safe-haven demand following reports that the U.S. and its allies may conduct airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Geopolitical risks are always a wild card, but this situation should be contained, meaning no escalation into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East. On that note, yields are likely to resume their advance once the dust settles, but to get a better sense of their trajectory, traders should closely follow Fedspeak.

The following chart shows recent inflation trends for both the headline and core indicator.

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful strategies for the first quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Source: BLS

In light of recent events, traders shouldn’t be surprised if Fed rhetoric begins to shift in a more hawkish direction, with policymakers pushing back against a rate cut in March arguing that more evidence on disinflation is needed to pull the trigger. This could be quite bearish for precious metals and tech stocks.

For the reasons outlined before, the risk-reward profile for both gold and the Nasdaq 100 doesn’t look attractive at this precise moment. While the outlook could change with the introduction of new information, traders should exercise caution for now, avoiding blindly chasing suspicious rallies.

If you're looking for an in-depth analysis of U.S. equity indices, our first-quarter stock market forecast is packed with great fundamental and technical insights. Get the full trading guide now!

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

