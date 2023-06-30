Gold Price Latest: Testing Support as US Inflation Data Nears

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
2023-06-30 09:38:06
Euro Breaking News: German CPI Breaks Disinflationary Trend, Euro Dips
2023-06-29 12:32:08
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Testing Support as US Inflation Data Nears
2023-06-30 11:00:15
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
2023-06-29 15:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Buoyed by US Data, GBP/JPY Wavers at Resistance
2023-06-29 18:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Latest: Testing Support as US Inflation Data Nears

Gold Price Latest: Testing Support as US Inflation Data Nears

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • US PCE print may spark a bout of short-term volatility in the precious metal.
  • Technical support is coming under pressure.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The recent leg higher in US Treasury yields continues to press down on gold and with rates expected to stay high, or even higher, for longer then the path of least resistance for the precious metal looks lower.

Thursday’s robust final Q1 US GDP reading – 2% actual vs 1.4% forecast and 2.6% prior – sent US Treasury yields spinning higher. Markets took yesterday’s number as a sign that the US economy is doing better than previously thought, allowing the Fed room to hike rates further in its fight against inflation. The latest market expectations point to rates staying higher for longer with the first rate cut pushed out to the middle of Q1 next year. This is in stark contrast to expectations seen 2-3 months ago when interest rate cuts were predicted for late Q3/early Q4 this year.

The market is now waiting for the latest look at US inflation with the Fed’s preferred measure of price pressures, Core PCE, released later today. Any deviation from market expectations of 4.7% for the core reading will spark volatility in the precious metal, especially with most of the US expected out next Monday and Tuesday (Independence Day). This potential lack of liquidity will add to volatility later today.

The daily gold chart shows the precious metal trading on either side of $1,904/oz. the 61.8% retracement level of the September 28 ($1,615) to May 4 ($2,081) move. Below here lies the 200-day simple moving average at $1,860/oz. and the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1,848/ox. A move higher would find initial resistance at $1,932/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart – June 30, 2023

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 2% -3%
Weekly -2% 4% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Positioning is Little Changed on the Week

Retail trader data show 73.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.73 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.30% lower than yesterday and 2.28% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.67% higher than yesterday and 4.74% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
2023-06-29 15:40:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Selling Meets Support
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Selling Meets Support
2023-06-29 08:06:26
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
2023-06-28 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 30, 2023