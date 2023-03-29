Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns
2023-03-29 15:40:43
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable to PCE Data as Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure
2023-03-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) price outlook:

  • Gold prices turn cautious amid easing fears of banking contagion
  • XAU/USD Threatens support at the February 2023 high
  • US Dollar gains, dragging safe-havens lower

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Gold futures ease after a brief return of risk appetite

Gold prices are trading lower after the US Dollar managed to regain confidence, pushing risk assets higher. With the US Dollar gaining a portion of recent losses, safe havens dipped, driving precious metals lower.

Although fears of contagion in the banking sector appeared to have eased, the stability of the US banking system remains unknown. However, after a temporary retest of $2,000, gold futures pulled-back, falling below the February high, currently providing resistance at $1,975.2.

With an array of high-impact economic data releases contributing to risk-appetite, technical levels have provided an additional catalyst for price action.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

As XAU/USD continues to trade well-above the 50-day moving average (MA), bulls appear to be losing steam. With front-month futures currently trading below the yearly high, a broader range of support has formed around the key psychological level of $1,950.

To Learn More About Price Action, Chart Patterns and Moving Averages, Check out the DailyFX Education Section.

As the barrier of support of resistance currently remains intact, gold futures remain vulnerable to developments in the US economy.

XAU/USD (Gold) futures Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

For the remainder of the weak, the economic calendar could either threaten or boost expectations for the US economy.

With GDP, Core PCE and Michigan sentiment still on tap, safe-haven assets could continue to trade with limited motion until the underlying trend is confirmed.

image2.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Sentiment

image3.png

At the time of writing, Gold: Retail trader data shows 61.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.56 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.36% higher than yesterday and 8.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.16% lower than yesterday and 5.83% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Price Levels to Watch

SupportResistance
19501975.2
1918.22000
19002014.9

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable to PCE Data as Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable to PCE Data as Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure
2023-03-29 02:00:00
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023