Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Turns Cautious as Traders Eye NFP's
2023-03-09 10:36:18
Euro Technical Outlook – Trapped in the Range. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2023-03-09 01:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge on Powell Testimony. Is a Larger Fed Rate Hike Next?
2023-03-08 00:00:01
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds Ahead of Key US NFP Report
2023-03-09 18:30:32
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
Japanese Yen Price Setup Ahead of BOJ: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-09 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds Ahead of Key US NFP Report

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Talking Points:

  • Gold prices rebound as Dollar strength subsides
  • XAU/USD heads toward the 20-day MA (moving average) holding as resistance at $1,844.
  • US NFP (non-farm payrolls) report in focus as Fed remains ‘data dependent’.
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Recover Ahead of US NFP Job Report

Gold prices are trading higher on the back of a softer Dollar and an uptick in US jobless claims.

image1.png

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

As markets continue to digest Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, a slightly less hawkish second day of the two-day address, assisted in limiting further declines. After hinting at a higher than anticipated 50-basis point rate hike at the March FOMC, XAU/USD fell sharply on Tuesday, before stabilizing in yesterday’s session.

With a break of the 20-day MA (moving average) fueling the initial decline, prices continued to fall before reaching a low of $1,813. While the probability of higher rates has weighed on precious metals, an increase in jobless claims has placed the US NFP report at the forefront of risk sentiment.

image2.png

While prices rise back above the $1,830 handle, the repricing of rate expectations and lower yields could see prices rise further, pushing gold futures toward $1,860.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

On the contrary, if the job report highlights comes in higher than anticipated, prices may continue to falter, driving prices back toward $1,800.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

