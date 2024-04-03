Gold Price Achieves Another All-Time High as Safe Haven Appeal Ramps up

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stumbles Before Key Jobs Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-02 21:35:00
US Dollar Rallies, EUR/USD Slumps, Gold Continues to Push Ever Higher
2024-04-02 08:09:02
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent, WTI Reach Yearly High amid Escalations in Russia and Middle East
2024-04-02 13:49:47
Markets Q2 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen. What’s Ahead?
2024-03-31 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Holds Firm but Dow and Nasdaq 100 Struggle
2024-04-02 10:00:09
Equities Q2 Technical Outlook: Record Breaking Stocks Show no Signs of Slowing Down
2024-03-31 07:00:10
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Achieves Another All-Time High as Safe Haven Appeal Ramps up
2024-04-03 08:11:36
US Dollar Rallies, EUR/USD Slumps, Gold Continues to Push Ever Higher
2024-04-02 08:09:02
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces As Manufacturing Scrapes Back Into Growth
2024-04-02 12:11:02
Q2 Top Trade - Sell 10 Year UK Gilt Yields
2024-04-01 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stumbles Before Key Jobs Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-02 21:35:00
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2024-04-02 17:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Achieves Another All-Time High as Safe Haven Appeal Ramps up

Gold Price Achieves Another All-Time High as Safe Haven Appeal Ramps up

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) News and Analysis

  • Geopolitical tensions add to gold’s allure despite rise in the dollar, US yields
  • Gold breaks another all-time high with the psychological $2300 marker in sight
  • See what our analysts foresee for gold in the second quarter by reading our fresh Q2 Gold Forecast:
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Geopolitical Tensions Rise in Eastern Europe and the Middle East

In a concerted effort to cut off the Kremlin’s main source of funding for the war, Ukraine has been targeting oil infrastructure in Russia to the displeasure of US president Joe Biden, who says it could have far reaching consequences to global oil prices.

The most recent attack took place 1,300 kilometers from the front lines and involved one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. The damage is being reported as ‘not significant’ but will keep Russia on high alert to guard its main source of financing.

Additionally, a targeted attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus resulted in the death of high-ranking commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran vowed to respond, seeking “punishment and revenge”. This is the latest escalation that risks seeing Iran enter the conflict in a more direct manner. Thus far Iran’s involvement has mainly been as financier of the Lebanese militant group Hamas.

Both escalations only serve to support the recent gold surge – helping the safe haven metal surge to another all-time high.

Gold prices are heavily influenced by fundamental factors like demand and supply, as well as geopolitical tensions. learn the essentials that all gold traders should know:

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Reaches Another All-Time High with $2300 Resistance Ahead

Gold’s rise has been nothing short of astonishing, showing little regard for the rising dollar and the shorter-term lift in US yields after inflation data failed to show solid progress on Friday.

The bullish move remained in the works as long as prices could hold support at the prior 2023 high of $2146.80. Signs of a bearish pullback emerged but ultimately failed as the safe haven metal surged higher. Central banks have been purchasing the metal, most notably the People’s Bank of China, despite month-on-month purchases dropping in February. Chinese citizens are also piling into gold as a way to combat a beleaguered property sector and a weakening currency, as well as the growing trend of protectionism and the move away from globalization.

The $2300 mark serves as the next significant level of resistance but intra-day price action has retreated from the high. Gold remains well into overbought territory, threatening a pullback after a meteoric rise. The prior high of $2222 serves as the next level of support and helps to keep the bullish outlook constructive.

Gold Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold volatility had perked up in recent days and weeks as central banks bid up the price of the metal at a time when they are seriously considering interest rate cuts – something that makes the non-yielding metal more appealing. However, a hot US economy suggests such rate cuts are likely to be delayed. The next indicators of US economic performance emerge later today with the services PMI print and Friday’s jobs numbers.

Gold 30-Day Implied Volatility

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brent, WTI Reach Yearly High amid Escalations in Russia and Middle East
Brent, WTI Reach Yearly High amid Escalations in Russia and Middle East
2024-04-02 13:49:47
Market Sentiment: Gold’s Bullish Outlook Intact; AUD/USD, NZD/USD Biased Lower
Market Sentiment: Gold’s Bullish Outlook Intact; AUD/USD, NZD/USD Biased Lower
2024-04-01 17:30:00
Gold Q2 Fundamental Forecast: In Neutral Waters - Neither Bullish nor Bearish
Gold Q2 Fundamental Forecast: In Neutral Waters - Neither Bullish nor Bearish
2024-03-30 21:30:00
Crude Oil Q2 Outlook – OPEC’s Cuts Will Keep Prices Underpinned
Crude Oil Q2 Outlook – OPEC’s Cuts Will Keep Prices Underpinned
2024-03-30 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Apr 3, 2024