EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Testing Multi-Month Highs Again
2023-01-10 10:37:46
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
USDCAD Breaks Lower as Rate Forecasts Shift Out of Fed’s Favor
2023-01-09 20:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Eyes New Highs Ahead of US CPI as Fed Preps for Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-11 04:30:00
Gold Holds Bid Before Powell, Bulls Try Channel Top
2023-01-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
Japanese Yen at Crossroads as US Dollar Sinks on Fed Comments. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-10 06:00:00
More View More
Gold Eyes New Highs Ahead of US CPI as Fed Preps for Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

GOLD, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Real Yield, AUD/USD, Crude Oil - Talking Points

  • Gold continues to glisten ahead of crucial inflation data
  • The Fed continues to talk tough on rates, but equities rally anyway
  • China’s re-opening has underpinned base metals, Will it boost XAU/USD?

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold made an eight-month high overnight despite the US Dollar gaining against most currencies.

The US 10-year real yield dipped under 1.35% today as it continues to slide from the late December peak above 1.6%.

The real yield is the nominal Treasury note yield less the breakeven inflation rate for the same tenor. As gold does not possess an interest rate of return, changes in the real yield of alternative investments may play a role in sentiment toward its value.

The precious metal may have also been lifted by industrial metals that have rallied on hopes that China’s post-pandemic re-opening will ignite construction and industrial production there.

Iron ore, aluminium, copper and nickel have all notched solid gains since China abandoned its zero-case Covid-19 policy.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Treasuries added 3 to 10 basis points across the curve in the US session with the larger gains seen in the back end of the curve. They have slipped slightly so far today.

The US Dollar is holding onto recent gains, but currencies have generally had a quiet Asian session.

The stock market seems to be optimistic about the possibility of a soft US CPI on Thursday. It appears to be ignoring what the Fed is saying about rates needing to be higher than what is currently priced and that they will need to stay there for a long time.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated this sentiment in a speech in Florida.

The world bank is less upbeat than they were previously. They cut their global growth forecast for 2023 to 1.7% from 2.9% yesterday.

Nonetheless, Wall Street finished the cash session and this fed into a positive day for all the major APAC bourses.

Australian retail sales were released today and came in at 1.4% month-on-month for November, notably above the 0.6% forecast and -0.2% previously.

The year-on-year figure to the end of November was 7.4% rather than the 7.2% anticipated and 6.9% prior. AUD/USD blipped up but soon retraced.

Crude oil declined with the WTI futures contract near US$ 74.50 bbl and the Brent contract a touch under US$ 79.50 bbl.

There will be a number of ECB speakers today and the US will see some mortgage data.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

GOLD AND US 10-YEAR REAL RATE CHART

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023