Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools
2022-10-05 10:43:59
2022-10-05 10:43:59
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting and a Sunny Outlook. Where to for WTI?
2022-10-05 02:00:00
2022-10-05 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Bear Bounce or Fed Pivot?
2022-10-05 14:08:00
2022-10-05 14:08:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
2022-10-05 03:00:00
2022-10-05 03:00:00
Gold Price Rally Blocked by Resistance, Key US Jobs Report Nears
2022-10-05 09:30:28
2022-10-05 09:30:28
Gold Price Climbs Above 50-Day SMA to Approach September High
2022-10-05 00:00:05
2022-10-05 00:00:05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Stalls at First Major Resistance Test
2022-10-05 16:00:33
2022-10-05 16:00:33
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI's
2022-10-05 07:59:18
2022-10-05 07:59:18
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Dollar Slide Aligns to Rebound in Risk Trends but What About Rates and Recession Forecasts?
2022-10-05 03:00:39
2022-10-05 03:00:39
German Dax Technical Levels Hold – Fundamentals Cap the Upward Move

German Dax Technical Levels Hold – Fundamentals Cap the Upward Move

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

DAX Futures Fall- OPEC Cuts Oil Production Threatening the Upward Move

Dax futures have suffered a mild setback as the broader equity rally came to a halt. After falling to its lowest level since 2020, the performance-based German Index has continued to test key psychological levels which continue to provide both support and resistance for the near-term move.

Following an approximate 27.3% decline from the January high, a steady decline drove prices lower before falling to a near two-year low currently holding as support at 11,829.

However, with weaker ISM data and a dovish RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) fueling a rebound in stocks, Dax 40 was able to rise back above prior support turned resistance holding at the key psychological level of 12,000.

DAX 40 Technical Analysis

As shown on the weekly chart below, price action currently remains in a downward trajectory that has continued to hold since the beginning of the year. With a consistent decline driving prices back towards two-year lows, key technical levels from historical moves have recently come back into play.

After falling to September 2019 levels at the start of the week, failure to hold below 11,800 allowed bulls to drive prices higher before running into a wall of resistance at 12,700.

DAX 40 Weekly Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

However, a rejection of this level forced prices lower before finding stability at 12,600. With Fibonacci levels from both the 2022 and the 2020 move holding both bulls and bears at bay, a few levels remain key.

With Dax currently trading above 12,500, a break below this level and below 12,000 could provide a retest of the recent low of 11,829 and towards the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 move at 11,584.

DAX (Germany 40) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

For the bullish move, a break above 12,600 and above trendline resistance at around 12,847 could fuel further gains with the next level of resistance holding at 13,000.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

