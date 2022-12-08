 Skip to Content
GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Dollar Lacks Conviction as Price Action Stalls

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

GBP/USD Talking Points

  • GBP/USD slides from major resistance as bullish momentum subsides.
  • Pound Dollar faces technical headwinds in anticipation of next week’s event risk.
  • FOMC and BoE (Bank of England) brace for further rate hikes with any surprises adding as a potential catalyst for price action.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound is starting to show signs of weakness against its Dollar counterpart as upside momentum subsides. With bulls driving GBP/USD into a wall of resistance around 1.230, the midpoint of the 2021 – 2022 remains key for the imminent move.

After reaching a high of 1.2345 earlier this week, failure to hold above this level allowed bears to step in, driving prices lower. As price action falls into a narrow range of technical significance, the 200-day MA (moving average) is providing support at 1.212.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With the major currency pair currently trading around the key psychological level of 1.220, a break of current support or resistance could drive the short-term move.

While the weekly chart illustrates how the 1.23 handle has provided support and resistance for historical moves, the 50-week MA (moving average) rests just above around 1.240.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For bulls to continue to drive a broader recovery, a break of 1.23 and 1.24 could see prices rising back to the next key psychological level of 1.250.

However, if prices fall below 1.220, additional selling pressure and a move below 1.212 could fuel downside momentum back towards 1.200.

GBP/USD Client Sentiment

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

IG client sentiment provides real-time data on retail trader positioning which could highlight potential extremes in crowd behavior. At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 44.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.24 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, but the fact traders are less net-short from last week suggests GBP/USD gives us a further mixed trading bias.

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -1% 1%
Weekly 24% -13% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

