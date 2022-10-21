FTSE 100 Uncertainty Lingers Ahead of Bank Earnings

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus
2022-10-21 11:30:21
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-10-21 00:30:05
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold on the Precipice- XAU Support
2022-10-20 16:30:31
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Increased GBP Volatility as Tory MPs Decide on a New Leader
2022-10-21 16:00:00
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
2022-10-21 10:00:00
More View more
FTSE 100 Uncertainty Lingers Ahead of Bank Earnings

FTSE 100 Uncertainty Lingers Ahead of Bank Earnings

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

FTSE 100 Talking Points:

  • FTSE 100 edges higher but psychological and technical levels aren’t making things easier for bulls.
  • GBP/USD remains under threat as surging US Yields and a weak Pound drive the pair lower.
  • Earnings season continues into next week as UK heavyweights provide an additional catalyst for stocks.
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Over the past week, anotherdouble-digit inflation printand the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss placed additional pressure on GDP/USD but did little to deter the FTSE.

Despite waning sentiment and increased uncertainty in the United Kingdom that has weighed heavily on the British Pound, the FTSE 100 has managed to end the week in the green.

As price action continues to threaten the 200-week MA (moving average) at around 6948, a hold above the 7000 psychological level is required before the recovery can proceed.

With the October high currently holding at 7088.17, failure to gain traction above 7000 could place additional pressure on the short-term move.

UK FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Taking a closer look at the four-hour chart and a few key zones remain on the cards. If the above-mentioned resistance levels fail to hold, a rejection of 7000 and a break below the 6800 – 6830 range could fuel another bearish move.

UK FTSE 100 Four-hour Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

As UK firms release their Q3 earnings, next week’s agenda could assist in providing a fresh catalyst for price action. If the major heavyweights report optimistic Q3 results, it may be possible for the recovery to progress. However, if company earnings come in lower than expected, additional selling pressure may open the door for bearish continuation towards 6622.

Earnings Calendar

Graphical user interface, application, Teams Description automatically generated

Source: IG

FTSE 100 Key Levels

SupportResistance
S1: 6900R1: 7000
S2: 6830R2: 7088
S3: 6622R3: 7285

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns
FTSE 100 Outlook: UK Stocks Uncertain After Prime Minister Resigns
2022-10-20 15:30:12
Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing
Tesla Dips on Mixed Earnings Report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Weak Footing
2022-10-19 20:35:03
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High
2022-10-19 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish