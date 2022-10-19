 Skip to content
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-19 15:03:00
2022-10-19 15:03:00
Eurozone Inflation Narrowly Avoids Double Digits, ECB Next Week
2022-10-19 09:49:02
2022-10-19 09:49:02
Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as Biden Administration Considers Extreme Actions
2022-10-19 03:00:00
2022-10-19 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
2022-10-19 02:00:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla's Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Gold Prices Slide Back into Fragile Support as the US Dollar Regains Strength
2022-10-19 08:13:02
2022-10-19 08:13:02
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
2022-10-18 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-19 15:03:00
2022-10-19 15:03:00
GBP Breaking News: GBP/USD Dips as UK Inflation Rises Beyond 10%
2022-10-19 06:44:22
2022-10-19 06:44:22
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-19 15:03:00
2022-10-19 15:03:00
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
2022-10-19 05:00:00
2022-10-19 05:00:00
FTSE 100 Stumbles to Support as UK Inflation Returns to 40-year High

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

FTSE 100 Talking Points:

  • UK double-digit inflation raises concerns of a deeper recession
  • FTSE 100 threatens 7,000 as bank stocks take strain
  • GBP/USD struggles to hold onto recent gains threatening UK stocks
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

The UK FTSE 100 has failed to hold above technical resistance after another double-digit inflation print raised fears of a deeper recession.

With both political and macroeconomic turmoil weighing on the British Pound (GBP), the major stock index has fallen back below prior support turned resistance currently holding at the key psychological level of 7,000.

After a sharp decline from the September high of 7,514, a rebound off 6,707 allowed FTSE to climb higher before reaching the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2009 – 2018 move holding as additional resistance at around 6,952.

Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

With a narrow zone of confluency forming between 6,850 and 7,000, price action continues to hover around the 200-week MA (moving average) at 6,948 highlighting the importance of this zone.

FTSE 100 Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As prices remain encapsulated between technical support and resistance, the four-day rally has come to a halt. With an influx of sellers and rising recession fears weighing on sentiment, the next big zone of support continues to hold at 6,850 with a break below opening the door for 6,800.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

FTSE 100 Key Levels

SupportResistance
S1: 6,900R1: 6,952
S2: 6,850R2: 7,000
S3: 6,707R3: 7,092

FTSE 100 Client Sentiment

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 5% 1%
Weekly -17% 21% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows that 67.51% of FTSE 100 traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.08 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.46% higher than yesterday and 0.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.56% lower than yesterday and 7.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement