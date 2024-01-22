FTSE 100 Struggles while DAX 40 Rises and S&P 500 Trades at Record Highs​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Under Pressure, US Equities Rally, USD Holds Recent Highs
2024-01-21 18:00:10
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE
2024-01-21 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Under Pressure, US Equities Rally, USD Holds Recent Highs
2024-01-21 18:00:10
Markets to Watch Next Week as Central Banks Have Their Say
2024-01-19 14:59:52
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Under Pressure, US Equities Rally, USD Holds Recent Highs
2024-01-21 18:00:10
Pound Sterling Latest: UK Retail Sales Contracted in December, GBP/USD Drops
2024-01-19 09:09:50
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE
2024-01-21 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest – BoJ Is Watching the Latest USD/JPY Rally with Interest
2024-01-19 13:23:37
More View More
FTSE 100 Struggles while DAX 40 Rises and S&P 500 Trades at Record Highs​​​

FTSE 100 Struggles while DAX 40 Rises and S&P 500 Trades at Record Highs​​​

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 struggles to recover

​The FTSE 100, which last week fell to a six-week low at 7,403 on pared-back rate cut expectations, is having difficulties in regaining recently lost ground and so far hasn’t managed to overcome the 7,500 mark on a daily chart closing basis.

​Above Friday’s 7,523 high beckon the mid-November and early December highs at 7,535 to 7,543 but together with the 55- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) at 7,561 to 7,564 might prove difficult to break through.

​Minor support below Monday’s 7,476 low lies at the 5 December 7,459 low ahead of last week’s 7,403 trough.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 8% 9%
Weekly 40% -35% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

See how daily and weekly IG client sentiment can affect price action:

DAX 40 on track for third straight day of gains

​The DAX 40 index is in the process of breaking through its January resistance line at 16,670 with the 8 January high at 16,785 and the more significant 11 and 15 January highs at 16,792 to 16,841 representing upside targets.

​Minor support below Monday’s 16,638 low can be spotted around Wednesday’s high and the lows from a couple of weeks ago at 16,543 to 16,517.

​Further down lie the early January and last week’s low at 16,444 to 16,344.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Download our free Q1 equity forecast

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 trades in new all-time record high

​The S&P 500 last week rallied to a new all-time record high amid stronger-than-expected University of Michigan consumer sentiment which saw its highest reading since July 2021.

​The psychological 5,000 mark is thus in focus and may be reached over the coming weeks and months.

​Support sits at Monday’s 4,848 to 4,844 price gap and also at the index’s January 2022 previous record high at 4,817.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Slide amid Pared Back Rate Cut Expectations
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Slide amid Pared Back Rate Cut Expectations
2024-01-17 11:30:31
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
FTSE 100, DAX 40 stable as Nikkei 225 Surges Ahead
FTSE 100, DAX 40 stable as Nikkei 225 Surges Ahead
2024-01-15 12:00:42
​​​FTSE 100, CAC 40 and Russell 2000 Remain under Pressure following Higher US Inflation Print​​​
​​​FTSE 100, CAC 40 and Russell 2000 Remain under Pressure following Higher US Inflation Print​​​
2024-01-12 11:30:16
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024