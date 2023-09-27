FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After Rout

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gets Some Respite, But Fed Speakers Add to Pressure
2023-09-26 10:57:59
Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
2023-09-25 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Consolidates but Retail Positioning Changes Support a Bullish Posture
2023-09-27 06:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaks 5-day Range Despite Resumption of WTI Rally
2023-09-26 20:38:21
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk
2023-09-26 16:48:47
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?
2023-09-26 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Set for Worst Month Since August 2022 as Upside Exposure Builds
2023-09-26 23:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Collapses Below 1.22
2023-09-26 12:27:22
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After Rout

FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After Rout

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Written by Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at IG

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 stabilizes after slip

The FTSE 100, having on Monday slipped through its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,649 on the back of global risk-off sentiment, now stabilizes above this week’s low at 7,581 as the rising oil price props up the index.

Resistance remains to be seen along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,649 and while below it downside pressure retains the upper hand.

A fall through this week’s low at 7,581 would eye the early July high at 7,562 ahead of the minor psychological 7,500 region.

Resistance above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,649 sits at the 7,688 June high and also between the 7,723 July peak and the current September high at 7,747. These highs will need to be overcome for the psychological 7,800 mark and the 7,817 8 May high to be back in the picture.

DAX 40 drops to six-month low

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The DAX 40 tumbled to a new six-month low at 15,201, made below the mid-January high at 15,272 as US equity indices drag global markets lower amid the ‘rates for longer’ scenario.

Even though the index is trying to hold, it remains fragile and a fall through 15,201 could engage the psychological 15,000 mark.

Minor resistance lies at Monday’s 15,327 low and major resistance between the July and August lows at 15,455 to 15,469.

S&P 500 falls over eight consecutive days

The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish pause, higher yields and looming potential government shutdown have led to eight straight days of losses for the S&P 500 with the index slipping by over 5% in the past couple of weeks to yesterday’s low at 4,266.

Any potential short-term bounce should encounter minor resistance around Monday’s low at 4,299 and further up around Friday’s low at 4,316. More significant resistance sits between the 4,356 to 4,378 10 July and 25 August lows.

Below this week’s current low at 4,266 lies the major 4,214 to 4,187 support area which consists of the early and late May highs and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Market Breadth has Weakened: Implications for S&P 500 & Nasdaq
Market Breadth has Weakened: Implications for S&P 500 & Nasdaq
2023-09-26 06:30:00
DAX, EU Stocks Update: ECB Officials Have Their Say as Equities Turn Lower
DAX, EU Stocks Update: ECB Officials Have Their Say as Equities Turn Lower
2023-09-25 15:00:08
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023