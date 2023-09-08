​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After a Tough Week

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
2023-09-07 10:42:53
Euro Holds Ground Ahead of ECB as US Dollar Flexes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-09-07 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside
2023-09-08 08:03:33
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
2023-09-07 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-09-08 01:00:00
USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone
2023-09-07 20:00:00
More View More
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After a Tough Week

​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After a Tough Week

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 recovery underway

​The FTSE 100 is recovering from this week’s low at 7,369 amid rising oil and commodity prices and as the governor of the Bank of England (BoE), Andrew Bailey cast doubt on the need for further rate hikes. The breached July-to-September downtrend line, because of inverse polarity a support line - now at 7,366 - offered support this week with an attempt to reach the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,474 currently underway. Above it lurks the July-to-September resistance line at 7,493 and also at Monday’s 7,524 high. This level would need to be bettered for the 200-day SMA to come back into play.

​Minor support sits at the late August 7,419 low.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by IG
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DAX 40 tries to stabilize

​The DAX 40 had a difficult week for bulls as Euro Zone growth worries, a rising US dollar and yields weighed on sentiment and led to an over 2% drop in the index from its late August high at 16,044. ​While Thursday’s 15,650 low holds on a daily chart closing basis on Friday, though, the 24 August high at 15,895 may be revisited. Slightly further up the July-to-September uptrend line and 55-day simple moving average (SMA) can be spotted a 15,916 to 15,928.

​Were this week’s low at 15,650 to fall through on a daily chart closing basis, the August lows and 200-day SMA at 15,545 to 15,469 would be in sight.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Download the Free IG Sentiment Report

Germany 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -12% 1%
Weekly 66% -24% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 tries to stem decline ahead of weekend

​Following four straight days of declining prices, the S&P 500 may try to find support above Thursday’s low at 4,430 amid short-covering ahead of next week’s US consumer price index publication. A rising US dollar and treasury yields, along with China’s ban on iPhone usage for government officials weighed on the index this week as did rising probabilities of another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike before the year is out. On Thursday the former Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that policymakers should stick to their plan for one more rate hike.

​While this week’s low at 4,430 holds, a bounce back toward the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 4,474 may ensue. This level coincides with the 24 August high. Further up lies the psychological 4,500 mark ahead of the current September peak at 4,540.

​A fall through 4,430 would push the March-to-September uptrend line at 4,402 to the fore.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Asian Indices Look for Upward Momentum: Hang Seng, Kospi, Straits Times Index Setups
Asian Indices Look for Upward Momentum: Hang Seng, Kospi, Straits Times Index Setups
2023-09-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Gap Lower as Apple Leads Tech Sector Rout
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Gap Lower as Apple Leads Tech Sector Rout
2023-09-07 15:13:34
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Indices Hit a Roadblock After Solid Services Print: S&P 500, Nasdaq
US Indices Hit a Roadblock After Solid Services Print: S&P 500, Nasdaq
2023-09-07 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023