 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-07-25 10:43:39
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dow Looking Strong but Dax Struggling Again​​​​
2023-07-26 09:30:06
Mixed Showing in Big Tech Results, With all Eyes on FOMC Meeting Next: Microsoft, AUD/NZD, US Dollar
2023-07-26 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise, but Fed Chair Powell Will Likely Keep Life Difficult for XAU/USD
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Fed Preview: Gold Prices and US Dollar’s Outlook Hinge on Powell’s Guidance
2023-07-25 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
2023-07-26 07:54:50
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
More View More
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?

WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

OIL PRICE FORECAST:

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Most Read: What is OPEC and What is Their Role in Global Markets?

Oil prices have continued their impressive rally this week on the back of Chinese stimulus hopes and a tighter market boosting prices to levels last seen mid-April. This morning did bring a slight pullback however ahead of an expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve as well which could reignite the volatility many market participants have been yearning for.

CHINESE STIMULUS AND FOMC MEETING

Market participants were buoyed yesterday by the potential for further stimulus from the Chinese government which will likely ensure the GDP growth target of 5% in 2023 will be met. I have reiterated over the past few weeks but despite an uneven recovery China has still been purchasing oil at a rapid pace as they look to build up their stockpiles. Despite the uncertain recovery the demand for oil remained high with adding 950,000 bpd to inventories, an increase of 28% from the 740,000 bpd during the entirety of 2022. The uneven recovery from China this year has had a slight knock-on effect on some economies while denting overall market sentiment as well. Markets will now wait for any announcements detailing the stimulus package as well as the support measures for the highly publicized and scrutinized property sector.

This morning also brough rumors that Russia may be on course to significantly increase oil loadings for export from September. Russia have been cutting exports through the last 3 months with August expected to see a decline 100-200k bpd from July levels before recording a strong rebound in September. This could partially explain the slight pullback in oil prices this morning.

EIA data was released a short while ago indicating another decline by around 0.600 million barrels in the week to July 21st, below market expectations for a 2.348-million-barrel draw.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

I am aware it may be tiresome to continually mention tonight’s FOMC meeting so I will be brief. Fed Chair Powell remains the key player heading into the meeting today given that markets have largely priced in a 25bps hike. All eyes will be focused on the message Powell chooses to convey with a dovish likely to help WTI push back above the $80 a barrel mark.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

From a technical perspective both WTI and Brent finished last week strong before continuing higher this week. Resistance has been found at the previous gap higher in oil prices in early April when OPEC announced production cuts.

WTI in particular remains confined to the rising wedge pattern for now and could be in for a short-term retracement with the 14-day RSI entering overbought territory yesterday. Any move today will hinge on the outcome of the Fed decision.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – July 26, 2023

image1.png

Source: TradingView

Something which caught my attention is that both WTI and Brent are trading back above the 200-day MA for the first time since August 2022, which in all fairness was short-lived. Any retracement from here may find it a tough challenge to break below the 200-day MA at the first time of asking and could help keep oil prices supported.

Brent Oil Daily Chart – July 26, 2023

image2.png

Source: TradingView

Key Levels to Keep an Eye on:

Support Levels:

  • 81.80 (200-day MA)
  • 80.30
  • 78.80 (20-day MA)

Resistance Levels:

  • 83.50
  • 85.00
  • 87.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA- OIL US CRUDE

IGCSshows retail traders are currently FLAT on WTI Oil, with 50% of traders currently holding LONG/SHORT positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are FLAT highlights the caution and indecision market participants have heading into the FOMC meeting later.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Rise, but Fed Chair Powell Will Likely Keep Life Difficult for XAU/USD
Gold Prices Rise, but Fed Chair Powell Will Likely Keep Life Difficult for XAU/USD
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Gold Bulls Face a Challenge as the Dollar Index (DXY) Holds High Ground
Gold Bulls Face a Challenge as the Dollar Index (DXY) Holds High Ground
2023-07-25 11:59:09
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
2023-07-24 10:30:15
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023