News
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of Euro area CPI
2023-02-28 07:30:00
EURUSD Limps Into New Week, Looks Ahead To Eurozone CPI
2023-02-27 12:00:35
News
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range
2023-02-27 15:01:33
News
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
News
Gold Prices at Risk Heading into US Consumer Confidence Data, Death Cross Eyed
2023-02-28 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
2023-02-27 10:24:42
News
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Resumes Where it Left Off, USD Pressing
2023-02-27 08:55:34
News
USD/JPY Facing Strong Technical Hurdle at the 137.00 Level
2023-02-28 10:42:13
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
USD/JPY Facing Strong Technical Hurdle at the 137.00 Level

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY PRICES, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Most Read: USD Breaking News: US Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats as Durable Goods Data Disappoints

USD/JPY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

USD/JPY continued higher following the European open printing a fresh high of 136.86 following signs yesterday that we may be in for a deeper retracement. Yesterday’s pause came about following a slight pullback in the dollar index facilitated by lackluster durable goods data out of the US.

Recent comments from the incoming BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida as well as current frontrunner for the BoJ Governor post Kazuo Ueda both struck a dovish tone in testimony before the Japanese Parliament’s Upper House. Ueda confirmed his intention to stick to ‘Abenomics’ and defending the central bank’s monetary policy stance. The current Deputy BoJ Governor Masazumi Wakatabe recently said: “Central Banks must remain on guard against the potential dangers of secular stagnation, and low inflation as price rises driven by cost-push factors do not last long.” These comments have seemingly put an end to speculation that incoming BoJ leadership will alter the Central Banks policy while at the same time keeping the yen under pressure against the greenback.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - USD, Weakest - NZD

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: FinancialJuice

Japanese data released overnight was mixed as we had industrial production come in weaker than expected while retail sales came in stronger. Industrial production posted its first decline in 3 months as production fell 4.9% MoM in January. Retail sales rose a solid 1.9% MoM with apparel and motor vehicles the biggest contributors. Production in Japan remains an area of concern moving forward; however, consumption looks well and truly on track to recovery.

The US CB Consumer Confidence data is due out later today which could help the dollar consolidate recent gains should the print come in above the forecast of 108.5. Looking at the Dollar Index and the amount of repricing we have seen of late I’m not sure there is a lot of room left for appreciation. I do think Fridays ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI may give the dollar further impetus given that the US is a service driven economy and that would be good gauge of the recovery in the services sector.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY is facing a big challenge at the 137.00 handle as we have the 100 and 200-day MA which have just formed a death cross while the RSI on the daily chart is almost at overbought territory just adding a further confluence. This coupled with my earlier comments that markets have already priced in recent changes in the Fed Funds peak rate hints that we could be in for some pause or retracement.

Yen gains will no doubt be capped by the dovish rhetoric from the BoJ with rangebound trading looking increasingly likely. The levels to keep an eye on from an intraday perspective remain the 135.50 support and of course the 137.00 confluence area just above the current price.

USD/JPY Daily Chart – February 28, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

