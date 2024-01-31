 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Steadies After German Inflation Falls, FOMC Decision Up Next
2024-01-31 13:42:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Resume their March Higher
2024-01-30 12:30:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Fed Holds Steady, Ditches Tightening Bias; Gold and US Dollar on the Move
2024-01-31 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Pound (GBP/USD) Outlook: Cable Jumps in the Lead up to FOMC
2024-01-31 15:42:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakens As Perky Dollar Looks To Fed Guidance
2024-01-31 12:30:44
More View More
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: Fed Holds Steady, Ditches Tightening Bias; Gold and US Dollar on the Move

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concluded its first monetary policy meeting of the year, voting to maintain borrowing costs unchanged at their present 5.25% to 5.50% range, in a decision widely expected by market participants.

The FOMC also dropped its tightening bias, but signaled that it is not yet ready to ease its stance imminently. Powell went further during his post-meeting press conference, admitting that policymakers may not be confident enough to slash the cost of money at their next gathering.

With the likelihood of a March cut appearing slim at the moment, the U.S. dollar may have room to rebound in the near term, but the recovery thesis depends on incoming information showing that the economy continues to perform well. In the absence of good data, a March move is still a possibility.

image1.png

Source: CME Group

In the current context, the December U.S. nonfarm payrolls report will take on added significance. In terms of estimates, U.S. employers are forecast to have added 180,000 jobs last month, though the weakness in the ADP and several PMI surveys for the same period argue for a softer print.

Want to know if the U.S. dollar will rally or lose ground in the coming months? Find all the answers in our Q1 trading forecast. Grab your copy now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

UPCOMING US JOBS REPORT

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

If job growth surprises to the downside by a wide margin, a March rate cut could reenter the picture. This would exert downward pressure on Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar, but should support gold prices and other precious metals, including silver.

Conversely, if NFP numbers beat expectations and come on the strong side, we could see further unwinding of dovish bets on the Fed’s policy path - a bullish outcome for yields and the greenback. Gold, however, would not fare well in this scenario.

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about gold’s directional bias? Our sentiment guide contains valuable insights into market psychology as a trend indicator. Download it now!

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -1% -4%
Weekly -15% 4% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold inched higher on Wednesday but failed to clear resistance at $2,050, with prices pulling back after testing this area. It's too early to determine if this technical ceiling will hold, but in case it does, XAU/USD may retreat towards $2,005. On further weakness, a move towards $1,990 could materialize.

In contrast, if bulls regain decisive control of the market and manage to drive prices decisively above $2,050, buying momentum could gather pace, setting the stage for a possible rally towards $2,065. Above this pivotal level, all eyes will be on $2,065—the highs from late December.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

Unlock exclusive insights and customized strategies for EUR/USD by requesting the comprehensive trading guide for the euro!

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD has declined sharply recently, guided lower by the upper boundary of a falling wedge—a bullish pattern. To confirm this technical setup, prices must take out resistance at 1.0870. Such a scenario could usher in a rally toward the 50-day simple moving average at 1.0920, with the next target at 1.0950.

Conversely, if EUR/USD deepens losses, initial support looms at 1.0780, followed by 1.0730, an important floor created by a long-term ascending trendline in play since September 2022. Vigilant defense of this zone by the bulls is imperative; any failure to protect this barrier may trigger a drop toward 1.0650.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Curious about the correlation between retail positioning and USD/JPY’s short-term path? Discover all the insights in our sentiment guide. Request a free copy now!

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -11% -6%
Weekly 0% -9% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After a positive performance on Tuesday, USD/JPY changed course and slipped beneath the 100-day SMA at 147.40, signaling a bearish shift for the pair. If the retreat continues later this week, support is seen at 146.00. Below that, all eyes will be on the 50-day simple moving average.

On the other hand, if the bulls reemerge and trigger a meaningful rebound, the first technical barrier against further advances is located at 147.40. Beyond that, the next hurdle for the bullish camp will be trendline resistance at 148.00. Further up, the focus will be on 148.80.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

For a complete overview of the British pound’s technical and fundamental outlook, make sure to download our complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Over the past few weeks, GBP/USD has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle- a continuation pattern composed of two converging trendlines: an ascending one connecting a sequence of higher highs and a descending one linking a series of lower lows.

The symmetrical triangle is validated once prices of the underlying asset move outside the boundaries of the geometric shape, with the confirmation signal carrying greater strength if the break happens in the direction of the broader trend.

In the case of GBP/USD, traders should watch two areas: resistance at 1.2750 and support at 1.2645. If support gives way, the bearish camp will likely focus on 1.2600, 1.2550 and 1.2455. On the flip side, if resistance is taken out, bulls may set their sights on 1.2830 and possibly even 1.3000.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Holds Steady, Ditches Tightening Bias; Gold and US Dollar on the Move
Fed Holds Steady, Ditches Tightening Bias; Gold and US Dollar on the Move
2024-01-31 19:15:00
Pound (GBP/USD) Outlook: Cable Jumps in the Lead up to FOMC
Pound (GBP/USD) Outlook: Cable Jumps in the Lead up to FOMC
2024-01-31 15:42:24
Euro (EUR/USD) Steadies After German Inflation Falls, FOMC Decision Up Next
Euro (EUR/USD) Steadies After German Inflation Falls, FOMC Decision Up Next
2024-01-31 13:42:15
Japanese Yen Weakens As Perky Dollar Looks To Fed Guidance
Japanese Yen Weakens As Perky Dollar Looks To Fed Guidance
2024-01-31 12:30:44
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024