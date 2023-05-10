USD Breaking News: Humdrum US CPI Leaves DXY on Offer

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest: CoT Report Confirms Overcrowded EUR/USD Positioning
2023-05-10 09:29:27
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-05-09 15:23:28
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-05-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Ahead of US CPI: Make or Break Moment?
2023-05-10 03:30:00
Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
2023-05-09 10:00:31
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
2023-05-10 07:58:28
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
2023-05-09 08:04:20
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Watchful After Ueda Address, US CPI to Come
2023-05-10 10:58:09
Japanese Yen Price Setups with US CPI in Focus: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-10 06:30:00
More View More
USD Breaking News: Humdrum US CPI Leaves DXY on Offer

USD Breaking News: Humdrum US CPI Leaves DXY on Offer

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • US CPI data continues steady fall but persists far above the Fed’s inflation target.
  • Fed interest rate expectations stay fixated on multiple rate cuts.
  • Technical analysis on both US Treasuries and DXY pint to subsequent downside.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

US CPI (refer to economic calendar below) was released largely in line with expectations with the headline print marginally lower at 4.9%. No real surprises here and from a Fed perspective, a welcomed release. A CPI beat may have ‘hawkishly’ repriced Fed rate hike expectations after the strong US jobs report last week. Higher gasoline prices contributed to an elevated read leaving the inflation figure distanced from the target rate of 2%.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

US ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Implied Fed funds futures pricing for year end have increased almost 8bps post-announcement now anticipating 71bps of cumulative rate cuts. The immediate reaction by the USD as shown via the Dollar Index (DXY) saw bears jump back in and drive prices lower.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

MARKET REACTION - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield consequently fell below the 3.5% mark in conjunction with the death cross (red) signal that may suggest yields are heading towards the 3.253% swing low.

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily DXY chart has pierced the 101.42 swing low heading towards symmetrical triangle support. A break below coinciding with the 101.00 psychological handle could subsequently expose the 100.00 level and beyond.

Resistance levels:

  • 103.42
  • 102.81
  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • Triangle resistance
  • 101.42

Support levels:

  • Triangle support
  • 101.00
  • 100.79
  • 100.00

--- Written byWarren Venketasfor DailyFX.com

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Latest: Support Breaks Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
EUR/GBP Latest: Support Breaks Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
2023-05-10 12:00:30
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Watchful After Ueda Address, US CPI to Come
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Watchful After Ueda Address, US CPI to Come
2023-05-10 10:58:09
EUR/USD Latest: CoT Report Confirms Overcrowded EUR/USD Positioning
EUR/USD Latest: CoT Report Confirms Overcrowded EUR/USD Positioning
2023-05-10 09:29:27
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
2023-05-10 07:58:28
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 10, 2023