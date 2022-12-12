GBP Breaking News: Pound Undeterred by UK GDP Beat Due to Strike Action

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dips as the US Dollar Firms Post PPI and Ahead of CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-12-12 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dips as the US Dollar Firms Post PPI and Ahead of CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-12-12 04:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Overcome by Recessionary Pressures Despite Several Fundamental Tailwinds
2022-12-09 10:58:47
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-10 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Recent Gains May Come Under Pressure as US Data Takes Center Stage
2022-12-11 12:00:28
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Pound Undeterred by UK GDP Beat Due to Strike Action
2022-12-12 07:32:38
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
USDJPY, EURJPY and NZDJPY Support Different Technical Scenarios
2022-12-11 08:00:41
More View More
GBP Breaking News: Pound Undeterred by UK GDP Beat Due to Strike Action

GBP Breaking News: Pound Undeterred by UK GDP Beat Due to Strike Action

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Services sector helps boost UK GDP numbers above pre-COVID levels.
  • UK strikes limiting pound upside.
  • Rising wedge break looming.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound was muted in its reaction to the UK GDP beat this morning however, once the European session commences, there could be a more positive response. UK GDP statistics outperformed on almost all metrics (see economic calendar below) and has managed to push above the February 2020 pre-COVID level.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The primary contributor towards GDP for the month of October was the services sector (blue) and after a dismal month in September, the support has been most welcome. Considering the UK is principally a services economy, the release adds some positivity towards the broader UK economy.

image2.png

From a production standpoint, the ONS report stated that “electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply was the largest negative contributor”, highlighting the declining energy crises facing the UK and Europe. Should Russia look to cut supply of gas and oil further post-G7 and their decision to implement a cap on Russian oil, this situation could compound and negatively impact future GDP number and consequently the pound.

Looking ahead, the soft GBP reaction could be attributed to concerns around strike action in both private and public sectors of the UK of which PM Rishi Sunak’s government is looking to utilize military personnel to fill the gaps.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Cable looks to be testing rising wedge support (black) with a daily candle close bringing into focus the 1.2154 swing low and 200-day SMA (blue). Key economic data is critical this week and will likely be the catalyst for a downside or upside break depending on the outcomes.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 1.2407

Key support levels:

  • Wedge support
  • 1.2154
  • 200-day SMA
  • 1.2000

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently SHORT on GBP/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we settle on a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Weekly Outlook: Resilient Pound Prepares for Data Heavy Week
GBP Weekly Outlook: Resilient Pound Prepares for Data Heavy Week
2022-12-10 01:59:53
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Remains in the Driver Seat for AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Remains in the Driver Seat for AUD/USD
2022-12-10 00:00:00
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Rises: Business Conditions Improve, Inflation Cools
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Rises: Business Conditions Improve, Inflation Cools
2022-12-09 15:30:34
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 12, 2022