Euro (EUR/USD) Latest - Braced For a Fed and ECB Double-Header
2022-12-14 10:20:26
US Dollar Languishes in the Aftermath of US CPI and Ahead of the Fed. New Lows for USD?
2022-12-14 04:30:00
2022-12-14 04:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
2022-12-13 04:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
2022-12-14 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Outlook: Equities Cautious Ahead of US CPI
2022-12-12 15:00:00
2022-12-12 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
2022-12-13 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
2022-12-13 03:00:00
2022-12-13 03:00:00
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips
2022-12-14 07:30:16
2022-12-14 07:30:16
Dollar's Post-CPI Tumble Already Leveling Out as Focus Shifts to FOMC
2022-12-13 20:00:25
2022-12-13 20:00:25
US Dollar Languishes in the Aftermath of US CPI and Ahead of the Fed. New Lows for USD?
2022-12-14 04:30:00
2022-12-14 04:30:00
Dollar's Post-CPI Tumble Already Leveling Out as Focus Shifts to FOMC
2022-12-13 20:00:25
2022-12-13 20:00:25
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest - Braced For a Fed and ECB Double-Header

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Analysis, and Charts

  • The US dollar is on the back foot after Tuesday’s weaker-than-expected inflation reading.
  • Fed chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde’s comments will be key.
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The latest US inflation report showed price pressures easing further in November with falling gas prices helping to lower the cost of living. Annual inflation in the US is now at 7.1%, down from a 40-year peak of 9.1% seen in June this year.

image1.png

Tuesday’s larger-than-forecast slowdown in inflation added to the recent optimism in the market that the Federal Reserve may soon take its foot off the accelerator and begin to slow down and reduce the size of, upcoming interest rate hikes. The US dollar fell sharply yesterday and is currently biding its time today ahead of the FOMC rate decision, updated dot plot and economic projections, and press conference.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

In Europe, the ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision tomorrow (Thursday, December 15) at 13:15 GMT, followed 30 minutes later by the all-important press conference. Both the Fed and the ECB are expected to raise their borrowing rates by 50 basis points, keeping the rate differential between the two the same, but the central banks may differ in their outlooks for the months ahead. While the Fed may be looking to reduce the size of interest rate increases in the coming months, the ECB needs more positive economic data before it can begin to slow down. The differences in the two central bank’s projections for the months ahead will determine where EUR/USD trades in the short- to medium term.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The Euro made a fresh six-month high against the US dollar Tuesday before edging marginally lower. The 1.0674 high print is likely to be tested again in the near future leaving the late-May high around the 1.0790 level as the next upside target. The overall EUR/USD chart remains bullish with the pair comfortably above all three moving averages, while the pair continue to make fresh higher lows and higher highs. The pair look set up to make fresh multi-month highs, the question is, will the Fed and/or the ECB scupper the move?

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart December 14, 2022

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 4% -3%
Weekly -23% 10% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 38.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.58 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 9.64% lower than yesterday and 22.44% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.00% lower than yesterday and 7.94% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

