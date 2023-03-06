 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Unchanged as Euro Area Retail Sales Tick Higher but Miss Estimates
2023-03-06 10:31:29
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Steady Ahead of Fed Chair Powell and the Latest US Jobs Report
2023-03-06 12:00:09
Gold Looks to Powell for a Confirmation
2023-03-06 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-06 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Unchanged as Euro Area Retail Sales Tick Higher but Miss Estimates

EUR/USD Unchanged as Euro Area Retail Sales Tick Higher but Miss Estimates

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR RETAIL SALES KEY POINTS:

  • Retail Sales YoY (JAN) Actual -2.3% Vs Forecast -1.8%.
  • Retail Sales MoM (JAN) Actual 0.3% Vs Forecast 1%.
  • Retail Sales Continue to be Weighed Down by Inflationary Pressures.
  • Largest Yearly Decreases in the Total Retail Trade Volume Were Registered in Belgium (-8.9%), Germany (-6.8%).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Euro Area retail sales decreased by 2.3 percent from a year earlier in January 2023 coming in worse than estimates of a 1.8% fall. The MoM figure reflected an increase 0.3 percent from a month earlier following a downwardly revised 1.7 percent drop in December and missing market expectations of 1.0 percent growth.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

In the Euro Area in January 2023, compared with December 2022, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.8% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 0.8% for non-food products, while it decreased by 1.5% for automotive fuels. In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.8% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 1.1% for non-food products, while it decreased by 2.1% for automotive fuels according to Eurostat data.

image2.png

EURO AREA AND ECB POLICY MOVING FORWARD

The ECB has largely continued its hawkish rhetoric of late with the majority of policymakers adamant a 50bps hike at the upcoming meeting remains a necessity. Given last week's core inflation data as well as comments over the weekend by ECB Presidents Lagarde, who stated that she sees further increases in the core inflation rate over the short term.

The Euro Area has continued to display resilience with today's S&P Global Eurozone Construction PMI continuing the trend, rising to 47.6 for the month of February 2023 compared to 46.1 in January. Although the print remains in contractionary territory home building activities contracted at its slowest pace in 7 months while commercial building activity was down for the eleventh straight month, with the pace of reduction little-changed from that seen in January. New business received by construction firms declined the least since last June and employment levels rose for the first time in 11 months while input cost inflation did soften with its best print since December 2020.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Today's Retail Sales data does indicate a slightly weaker start to the year than expected, however looking ahead there are a few positives, notably that the Euro Area has managed to avoid a recession thus far while wages are showing signs of improvement. Business Confidence hit an eight-month high, suggesting a weaker degree of pessimism, yet signs of a potential rebound are yet to fully materialize.

MARKET REACTION

EURUSD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Initial reaction was relatively subdued with EURUSD remaining relatively unchanged as the Euro continues to find support from hawkish central bank rhetoric. The floor at 1.0500 continues to hold while immediate resistance rests at the 1.0700 handle with a break and daily candle close needed above if we are to see further upside. Given the current fundamentals in play there is every chance we remain rangebound at least until Fed Chair Powell begins his testimony tomorrow.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Hampered by Chinese GDP Expectations
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Hampered by Chinese GDP Expectations
2023-03-06 08:55:48
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-06 01:30:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
ISM Services PMI Virtually Unchanged amid Economic Resilience, Dollar Trims Losses
ISM Services PMI Virtually Unchanged amid Economic Resilience, Dollar Trims Losses
2023-03-03 15:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023